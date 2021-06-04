WATCH: Israeli Forces Attack Marathon in Support of Palestinian Families in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli occupation forces attacked and dispersed a marathon today which was organized by Palestinian protesters outside the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem.

The marathon was held to raise the voice against Israel’s plans to displace dozens of Palestinian families in the neighborhood.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli police fired teargas canisters and stun grenades at the competitors participating in the marathon, which set off from the entrance of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and passed through the Lions Gate and the Batn al-Hawa Quarter in the neighborhood of Silwan. The marathon was dispersed as a result.

Israeli forces also assaulted reporters and cameramen working for Palestine TV and smashed one of their cameras.

All of the competitors who were dispersed are citizens of occupied Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories occupied since 1948.

Asaad Dari, 24, one of the participants of the marathon, told WAFA that this initiative aims to raise the voice and highlight the dangers of displacement and eviction facing many Palestinian families in the occupied capital.

🇵🇸#Palestine || IOF storm the solidarity tent in Silwan and assault the residents. Hundreds of Palestinians took part in a marathon under the name of 7,850 which represents the number of people under the threat of forced displacement in Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/D94PEwM36R — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) June 4, 2021

He added that this marathon is part of the solidarity activities with the families threatened with eviction from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.

At least 28 families in Sheikh Jarrah and 86 families in Batn al-Hawa are facing an Israeli threat of eviction from their homes in favor of colonial settler groups.

Muna El Kurd LIVE right now showing celebrations at Silwan after IOF officers tried to suppress and intimidate the marathon runners that finished their run from Sheikh Jarrah. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan #Palestine #FreePalestine #انقذوا_حي_الشيخ_جراح pic.twitter.com/WHRXTdxp8l — dena #SaveSheikhJarrah (@intamnih) June 4, 2021

The potential evictions have gained international attention amid calls by many of the world leaders upon the Israeli occupation authorities not to proceed with the arbitrary evictions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)