5-Year-Old Girl Injured as Israeli Forces Arrest 18 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces detained 18 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

As part of the detention raids, nine were rounded up from Jerusalem district, three others from Jenin district, another from Nablus district, another from Jericho district in addition to three others from Hebron (Al-Khalil) district.

In Jerusalem city, Israeli police rounded up five young men after breaking into the houses of their families in the city.

They also conducted a raid in the Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur, where they rounded up an 18-year-old teen.

Still in Jerusalem district, Two others were detained in separate raids in Biddu and Beit Duqqu towns, northwest of the city.

In Jenin district, Israeli forces re-arrested a former prisoner after breaking into his family house in Kafr Dan village, northwest of Jenin city.

Director of PPS Office in Jenin, Muntaser Sammur, pointed that Israeli forces were chasing the former prisoner and stormed his family house several times in the past few weeks, assaulting his family members and briefly holding his father and brothers at the Salem military camp as a means to force him to turn himself in.

On Monday evening, Israeli forces raided the al-Tuwani village, south of Hebron, and arrested a father and his son.

According to the Alliance for Human Rights (AHR), a group that documents human rights abuses in the occupied territories, soldiers held the detainees in a van inside the Israeli colonial settlement of Maon for several hours before taking them into the Kiryat Arba Police Station.

AHR learned that the soldiers wouldn’t let the detainees talk to their lawyers before the investigation.

During the arrest, the soldiers stormed several houses, hit a mom and her 5-year-old daughter, inflicting bruises in her eye.

They also destroyed house windows, damaged property in the houses, and took phones away of people who tried to film the operation.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)