WATCH: Palestinian Woman Killed by Israeli Soldiers near Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire today at a Palestinian woman and killed her at Qalandia checkpoint, to the north of occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The woman, identified as Ibtisam Khaled Kaabneh, 27, was left bleeding helplessly on the ground for a few minutes before she was pronounced dead.

Watch | A #Palestinian woman was shot dead today by Israeli occupation forces at Qalandia checkpoint, on Jerusalem-Ramallah road in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Pc0fIJASGO — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 12, 2021

Kaabneh is a mother of a child and is a former political prisoner in Israeli jails. In 2015, she was arrested by the Israeli occupation authorities and kept in prison for 18 months.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)