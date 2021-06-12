WATCH: Palestinian Woman Killed by Israeli Soldiers near Jerusalem

June 12, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Ibtisam Khaled Kaabneh, 27, was killed by Israeli forces at the military checkpoint of Qalandiya. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire today at a Palestinian woman and killed her at Qalandia checkpoint, to the north of occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The woman, identified as Ibtisam Khaled Kaabneh, 27, was left bleeding helplessly on the ground for a few minutes before she was pronounced dead.

Kaabneh is a mother of a child and is a former political prisoner in Israeli jails. In 2015, she was arrested by the Israeli occupation authorities and kept in prison for 18 months.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

