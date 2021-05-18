WATCH: Top Midfielder, Paul Pogba Raises Palestinian Flag at End of Manchester United Game

Another important development in terms of solidarity with the Palestinian people has been reported in the football fields of the British Premier League.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba became the latest footballer to display the Palestinian flag in a show of support as he paraded it around Old Trafford after the Premier League game with Fulham.

At the conclusion of the game – which was United’s last at Old Trafford this season – players made their way around the touchline to salute the fans in attendance, in what was the team’s first appearance in front of supporters since the Covid pandemic.

Pogba, who had played the entirety of the game, was seen holding up the Palestinian flag along with youngster Amad Diallo, 18, who had come on as a late substitute.

Footage of the gesture quickly spread online and follows similar scenes when Leicester City duo Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana displayed the Palestinian flag after their team’s FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the likes of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Arsenal ace Mohamed Elneny – both Egyptian – have expressed prominent support for Palestinians in social media messages.

The Egyptian player Mohamed Salah declares his solidarity with Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/yj7r0K2Xh6 — KeyMonitor (@monitor_key) May 11, 2021

(RT, PC, Social Media)