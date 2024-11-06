‘We Cannot Be Defeated’ – Hezbollah Leader Says Israel Will Not Achieve its Goals

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We will make the Israeli enemy fully aware that on the battlefield it is losing and not winning; this loss will prevent it from achieving its goals.”

A nation led by the great Resistance leader, Hassan Nasrallah, will not be defeated, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said in a speech on Wednesday to mark the 40th day since the assassination of Nasrallah and other officials by Israel.

“(Benjamin) Netanyahu does not understand that he is facing a Resistance movement that possesses essential factors of strength, including firm faith and Resistance fighters who are not afraid of death and willing to sacrifice their lives (for the cause), Qassem said.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike by F-35 fighter jets in the southern suburbs of Beirut on September 27.

Any negotiations must be based on two factors:

1 – End of Israeli aggression in Lebanon

“Netanyahu’s aim through his aggression on Lebanon is threefold: to end Hezbollah’s existence, to occupy Lebanon (even if indirectly), and to draw a new map for the Middle East,” Qassem said.

“We will make the Israeli enemy fully aware that on the battlefield it is losing and not winning; this loss will prevent it from achieving its goals,” the Hezbollah leader emphasized, in his second speech since taking on the leadership position.

He stressed that “only the battlefield will stop the aggression across the border, in addition to the Israeli internal front.”

Qasem also indicated that the days ahead for the Israeli regime will be tougher than before.

‘Focused on Battlefield’

Qassem asserted that the Resistance would compel Israel to seek an end to conflict on its terms, emphasizing, “We are focused on the battlefield, not on political maneuvers.”

He pointed out that Hezbollah has “tens of thousands of trained fighters ready for confrontation at the borders, and we also have the necessary resources [to support them] for the long term,” adding Israel was “facing strong resistance at the border.”

Noting the diplomatic efforts of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Qassem said the Lebanese official was carrying the banner of political resistance.

“Any negotiations must be based on two factors,” he emphasized, namely “an end to the aggression and the ceiling, the threshold of negotiations is to protect Lebanese sovereignty completely.”

Abduction of Marine Officer

At that point, Qassem brought up the incident on the Lebanese coast of Batroun, where a Lebanese maritime officer was abducted in a special operation by Israeli forces last Friday.

“For the Israelis to come in in this way, this is a big insult to Lebanon. It is a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

Hezbollah’s leader said the incident raised many questions, and called on the Lebanese army, “concerned with protecting maritime borders”, to issue a statement “revealing why this violation took place.”

“In addition, let the Lebanese army ask the UNIFIL, especially the Germans, what is it they saw on that night, what is it they did that night. And let the people know. I won’t go further, I call on the Lebanese army to announce its stance and the nature of the incident and also what the role of UNIFIL was. So that people can become aware.”

US Elections

On the results of the US elections, Qassem said that “Hezbollah does not base its plans on the US elections, as they are of no value to us.”

He added that “the strength of the Resistance lies in its continuity despite the military disparities,” underscoring that “our one and only choice is to prevent the occupation from achieving the objectives of its aggression.”

“In our vocabulary, there is only the continuation of resistance, endurance, patience, and remaining in the field until victory. We cannot be defeated.”

‘Era of Defeats Over’

Paying homage to Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader said that “he built a party that brings together all segments of society — young and old, men and women, the elderly and the disabled.”

“Hezbollah is a party that works for the building of the homeland and resists the Israeli enemy. It has an organized structure and extends across all fields: cultural, political, jihadist, social, educational, and even healthcare,” Qassem stressed.

“The era of defeats is over; the era of victories has come, and we will prevail, even if it takes time. The enemy attempts a war of attrition, but we are steadfast, no matter how long the struggle lasts,” he added.

