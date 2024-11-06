Palestinian Woman Shot in Ongoing Jenin Raid – Scores Detained across West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The aggression in the Jenin camp has been ongoing for more than 12 hours, with Israeli forces storming the town accompanied by a military bulldozer in the early hours of Wednesday.

A young Palestinian woman has been shot in the back by Israeli forces during an ongoing raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

The 25-year-old woman was injured after being shot with live bullets, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

🚨 The Israeli invasion of Jenin and its camp has been ongoing for more than 32 hours. pic.twitter.com/GzBTUD1KJY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 6, 2024

One young man has been detained and several homes have been raided. The bulldozer was used to destroy large parts of the camp’s streets and entrances, which led to a power outage in parts of Jenin City and its camp, said WAFA.

The bulldozer also destroyed the streets near the UNRWA school in Jenin camp, and the entrance to Jenin camp, bulldozing properties there. As a result, in-person attendance at the school was suspended.

Elsewhere, a Palestinian youth was injured on Wednesday after Israeli forces opened fire on him along the Nablus-Ramallah road, near the illegal Jewish settlement of Shilo, north of Ramallah, reported WAFA.

Several Detained

At least 12 Palestinians from across the West Bank were detained on Wednesday.

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said in a joint statement that among the detainees were a woman, and an injured person, in addition to former detainees, including a detainee from Hebron (al-Khalil) who was released two days ago.

The detentions took place across the governorates of Hebron, Nablus, Ramallah, Tulkarm, and Jerusalem.

Since October 7 last year, a total of 11,600 people from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have been detained, reported WAFA.

Four Killed on Tuesday

On Tuesday, four Palestinians were killed in Israeli military raids on various parts of the West Bank.

In pictures: Destruction in the Nour Shams refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank, following an hours-long Israeli military assault. pic.twitter.com/qrxGsr5Kl6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 6, 2024

In addition, a Palestinian photojournalist, Rabi Al-Munier, was shot and injured by Israeli forces in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

In the Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps, three Palestinian men were shot and injured by live bullets. Among them was a 63-year-old shot with a live bullet to the face.

(PC, WAFA)