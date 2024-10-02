We Carried Out Three Operations against Ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean – Ansarallah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced Tuesday three military operations against two ships, reiterating that these attacks will continue until Israel stops its war on Palestine and Lebanon.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, announced on Tuesday that it carried out three military operations in support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon and against the ongoing “American-British” aggression on Yemen.

Ansarallah’s military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a televised announcement that “the Yemeni Naval Forces, Missile Forces, and the Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces” conducted the three military operations.

He went on to say that the first operation targeted the British oil ship “CORDELIA MOON” in the Red Sea, “striking it with eight ballistic and cruise missiles, a drone, and a drone boat, which severely damaged the ship.”

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN: The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announces a military operation targeting military sites deep within Israel using three Quds-5 cruise missiles.

As for the second operation, Saree revealed that a cruise missile was directed against the “MARATHOPOLIS” ship in the Indian Ocean this time, which was followed by a third attack targeting the same ship with a drone, hitting it directly.

Saree explained that the ship was targeted twice “for violating the decision prohibiting entry into the ports of occupied Palestine while it was sailing in the operational area of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Arabian Sea, northeast of the Yemeni Socotra Archipelago.”

The Brigadier General vowed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to carry out “military operations and impose a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy,” until Israel’s war on Gaza stops and the siege on the enclave is lifted and the aggression on Lebanon ends.

Earlier Tuesday, the Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces struck an Israeli military target in Tel Aviv using a Yaffa drone, Saree said.

In addition, the armed forces struck “military targets in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area” with four Samad-4 drones.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,689 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,625 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Hamas: The terrorist occupation committed horrific massacres in various parts of the Gaza Strip, including the barbaric, indiscriminate shelling of eastern Khan Younis and the barbaric raids on the Masqat School and the Al-Amal Orphanage, which house displaced people in Gaza

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

