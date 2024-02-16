‘Beginning of the End’ – Abu Obeida on the ‘Illusion, Lies, and Confusion’ of Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The military spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida said in a video statement on Friday that Palestinian Resistance continues to inflict heavy losses on the Israeli army in Gaza in ways unprecedented in the history of the Palestinian struggle.

Abu Obeida also said that the Brigades are not interested in refuting in detail the Israeli army’s allegations and lies in the field, as Israel has now lost all credibility, even among its own people.

He said that the Israeli military’s statements and figures about the destruction of the Resistance in Gaza are mere propaganda, and that in the near and distant future the accounts of the Resistance will prove to be the full truth.

Below are selected highlights from Abu Obeida’s speech It was translated and shared by the Resistance News Network Telegram Channel. It is published here in its original form.

⚡️SUMMARY key points of Abu Obeida, Al-Qassam Brigades’ Spox speech: • 133 days since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, which has changed and will change the face of the region. It marked the beginning of the end for the longest and last occupation in contemporary… pic.twitter.com/HxzQm2nJaq — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 16, 2024

‘Zionist American War’

“133 days have passed since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, which has changed and will change the face of the region and marked since the morning of October 7, 2023, the beginning of the end and the decline for the longest and last occupation in contemporary history, witnessing its breakdown, disfigurement, and exposure. “O our people, O our nation, for the fifth month in a row, the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, our steadfast and enduring people, faces a Zionist American war that is still incapable in front of a great and generous people who face massacres and horrific slaughters but does not know breaking. “How can they defeat a people whose children teach the incapacitated adults lessons in manhood, whose women are like Khansaa, producing generations that make men, and whose resistance is the legend of the age and the icon of time in fighting, heroism, and giving? “How will they defeat a people whose resistance lives in their heart, shares their suffering, pain, and hope, sacrifices their dearest ones, and offers leaders and soldiers in the path of Allah and in the cause of freedom, defending the holiest of sanctities and the greatest of causes?

“The fighters in Al-Qassam Brigades and the Palestinian resistance continue to face the criminal Nazi army, which has no parallel in contemporary history in its sadism, barbarism, and detestable racist ideology, inflicting unprecedented losses on the enemy army in the history of our people’s revolution. “Our fighters destroy their vehicles and armored vehicles, besiege their heavily armed soldiers supported by tanks, aircraft, and warships, trap them in tight ambushes, snipe their officers in professional operations, and attack their soldier hordes at point-blank range. “Whenever the enemy thinks it has become safe in a scorched area of the land, our fighters emerge from where they are least expected in quality operations and fight with the help, support, and success granted by Allah. “Concurrently, the battles with our nation’s fighters and its resistance forces continue on all fronts and are expanding and intensifying in the face of the enemy’s arrogance, haughtiness, and brutal Nazi aggression. “We do not wish to elaborate on the operations of the Al-Qassam Brigades as we announce them in real-time around the clock, and the field conditions for some of our fighters in combat engagements delay the announcement of some missions. However, what we broadcast of announcements and scenes is part of what our fighters have executed and are executing in the field. We prefer to delay and not announce some operations and not broadcast some scenes for security reasons and complex field conditions.

“We in the Al-Qassam Brigades affirm that our fighters in all areas of Zionist infiltration and aggression in the north, center, and south of the Gaza Strip are engaging in heroic battles with different tactics and appropriate weapons based on the size of the Zionist incursion and the battlefield fortification, according to field assessments that determine the weapon and nature of the attacks in each quality operation to ensure confirmed losses among the enemy forces. “The occupation claims alleged achievements in the battlefield and continues to announce an imagined eradication of military brigades; this disintegrating, conflicted, crisis-ridden enemy is not trusted by its closest friends, not believed even by its allies, and cannot convince its audience despite all its lies that it has achieved victory or will achieve victory or achieve its goals. “Briefly, we say that what the enemy releases of statements, numbers, and information is lying propaganda, and what it broadcasts of images that exaggerate imaginary achievements is in the same context, and much of what the enemy announces and broadcasts is fabricated and concocted for internal and moral purposes. So, let the criminal lying enemy say what it wants and promote to its deluded audience who will realize and come to know the lies of its leadership. “The battlefield remains open, and the truths are drawn, and the coming days and the near and distant future, God willing, will prove the illusion, lies, and confusion of this enemy. The cheap political goals that the enemy’s leaders try to achieve through their massacres and dirty crimes on one hand, and through their black lies on the other, will lead them to a resounding fall, humiliation, shame, and regret, by the help and power of Allah.

“The losses among the enemy’s prisoners have become very large, and we did not wish for the situation to reach this stage of losses and suffering for the prisoners. We have tried to protect and care for these prisoners for months, aiming for a noble and lofty humanitarian goal, which is the liberation of our oppressed and subjugated prisoners and achieving the legitimate and human rights of our people. “We are still striving to preserve the enemy’s prisoners by all means, and we have warned dozens of times about the dangers faced by the enemy’s prisoners in the hands of the resistance and the losses among them since the beginning of the war, but the occupation’s leadership ignored the fate of its prisoners, and the Nazi Zionist army deliberately kills its prisoners and injures them. “In the meantime, the enemy’s wounded and sick prisoners are living in very difficult conditions and struggling to stay alive. This is not surprising as all the suffering of hunger, thirst, lack of medical supplies, and more that our people endure is also endured by the enemy’s prisoners. The enemy’s leadership and its barbaric army alone bear full responsibility for this, as time is running out very quickly, and warning has been given.