‘We Leave Netanyahu to Our Lord’ – Israel Summons Turkish Ambassador over Erdogan Remarks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz announced on X that he summoned the Turkish ambassador “to convey a clear message to Erdogan”.

Israel’s foreign ministry summoned Turkiye’s ambassador on Friday over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz announced on X that he summoned the Turkish ambassador “for a harsh condemnation meeting and to convey a clear message to Erdogan”.

He accused the Turkish leader of being someone who “supports Hamas terrorists who burn babies, murderers, rapists and dismember bodies”.

I instructed @IsraelMFA officials to summon the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following @RTErdogan’s attack on Prime Minister @netanyahu and his threats to send PM Netanyahu to Allah and to convey a clear message to Erdogan: You who supports the… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 22, 2024

Katz’s comments come amid an escalation of tension between Erdogan and Netanyahu.

At an election rally this week, Erdogan stated that “we leave a certain person called Netanyahu to our Lord. May God make him miserable.”

The comments came in regard to Israel’s ongoing genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Calling Erdogan “the last person who can talk about God”, Katz said he “should be silent and ashamed” because “there is no God who will listen to those who support the brutality and crimes against humanity committed by your barbarian friends from Hamas”.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli hit back at Katz, saying that “Türkiye will continue to speak the truth, and bring the indescribable persecution of the Palestinian people to the global agenda.”

“The crimes committed by Israel in Gaza over the past six months can no longer be hidden, and Israel is on trial for genocide,” Keceli wrote in a post on social media.

Regarding Statements Made by Members of the Government of Israel: Since the first day of the occupation of the Palestinian territories, the Israeli authorities have made every effort to cover up the grave crimes they committed against the Palestinians, and tried to create a… — Öncü Keçeli | Dışişleri Bakanlığı Sözcüsü (@SpoxTR_MFA) March 22, 2024

Türkiye and Israel have been at odds since the beginning of the war. The Turkish president has repeatedly compared the Israeli PM to Adolf Hitler, and accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,518 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(The Palestine Chronicle)