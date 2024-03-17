‘We Lost the War with Hamas’ – Israeli Major General Yitzhak Barik

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We have already lost the war with Hamas, and we are also losing our allies in the world,” Israeli Major General Yizkhak Barik said.

Israel cannot lie to its people for a long time and has already lost the war with the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, according to an analysis by retired Major General Yizkhak Barik and published in the Israeli newspaper Maariv on Sunday.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip and against Hezbollah in Lebanon will blow up in our faces sooner or later, and then the truth will be revealed in all its hiddenness,” Barik wrote, accusing the Israeli leadership of living “in an illusion”.

Barik warned that Israel is not ready for a regional war, which would be “thousands of times more difficult and serious than the war in the Gaza Strip”.

“Every day our soldiers are killed and seriously injured (in Gaza -PC) by booby traps and explosives when they enter (…) houses without any inspection, and without using appropriate measures,” he wrote.

Barik accused the Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi of being “detached and silent” and of “appointing colonels and lieutenant colonels” after losing “control of the territory a long time ago”.

Having in mind that Israel’s two objectives are the dismantlement of Hamas and the return of the captives, Barik said that the Israeli “Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff conducted the war with a tactical vision and not a strategic vision,” noting that “a war cannot be won only in tactical battles.”

“We have already lost the war with Hamas, and we are also losing our allies in the world,” Barik admitted, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, and Halevi “are leading us nowhere!”

“If a regional war breaks out that destroys the country, there is no doubt that in the history of the people of Israel, they will be remembered forever,” the Major General concluded.

According to the Israeli Army official toll, nearly 600 soldiers have been killed in Gaza since October 7, including nearly 250 since the beginning of the ground attack on the Gaza Strip on October 27.

The Palestinian Resistance, however, has repeatedly stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

Regional War

A recent study conducted by Over 100 Israeli senior military and government officials for the Reichman University Institute for Counterterrorism also reached similar conclusions regarding what could happen in the case of an all-out war between Israel and the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah.

According to the study:

An Israel-Lebanon war in the north would start with a “massive and destructive barrage of Hezbollah rockets”, which are likely to reach all parts of the country.

The number of Hezbollah rockets to hit Israel is estimated to be anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 per day.

The Hezbollah rockets will involve a mix between precision long-range missiles and less accurate rockets.

Hezbollah is likely to concentrate its attacks on a single area at a time, for example, a major Israeli army base or a specific city in the center of the country.

The rockets will continue on a daily basis and are likely to last for up to six weeks.

Moreover, the bleak scenario is likely to worsen leading to total ‘chaos’ when Hezbollah sends hundreds of Radwan commandos to seize towns and villages inside Israel in addition to taking control of Israeli military bases, the study warned.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,676 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

