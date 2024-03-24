‘No Words Can Describe the Suffering’ – Horrific Testimonies from Al-Shifa

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Nothing can compare to what we saw,” she said, adding that women were sexually assaulted and kidnapped by Israeli occupation soldiers.

Al-Jazeera obtained horrific testimonies of Palestinians trapped inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, which has been besieged by Israeli occupation forces for the last six days.

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Shifa Hospital, which housed over 7,000 patients and displaced Palestinians, on Monday. It carried out executions and widespread arrests while bombing the building and its vicinity, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

“Our situation is very tragic, Jamila al-Hassi,” Jamila al-Hassi, who was besieged in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, told in an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera.

“No matter how much I try to explain it to you, no words can describe what we are experiencing: hunger, thirst, displacement, destruction, bombardment,” she added.

“There were sick Palestinians and wounded people that we left to bleed till death.”

According to al-Hassi, Israeli occupation forces have been urging the Red Cross and other international organizations to intervene to save them, to no avail.

Al-Hassi eventually was ordered to evacuate the building where she was holed up along with 65 Palestinian families.

“We do not know where we are going,” she said, “there are so many wounded: children, women, elderly.”

“While I am talking to you, everything around me is burning,” she told Al-Jazeera, explaining that they are still surrounded by Israeli drones, quadcopters and snipers.

According to the Palestinian woman, the Al-Shifa Medical Complex has been turned into a battlefield.

“The occupation forces raped and killed women “Horrific” and “shocking” testimonies told by citizen Jamila Al-Hassi, who was trapped inside #Al_Shifa Medical Complex#GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/vpCwrKbFE2 — 🇮🇷Farhad Darush🇵🇸 (@farhaddarush) March 24, 2024

“Nothing can compare to what we saw,” she said, adding that women were sexually assaulted and kidnapped by Israeli occupation soldiers.

“They pulled out bodies from under the rubble and had their dogs attack them,” the woman also said.

Al-Hassi explained that Israeli forces entered other buildings in the area, killing and burning Palestinian men, women and children.

“This is the worst thing that has ever happened to me,” she said.

Al-Hassi’s testimony was confirmed by other eyewitnesses, including a child who survived the executions carried out by the Israeli occupation forces. He told Al-Jazeera that all those who were with him were killed by Israeli snipers, after being detained for several hours.

Al-Shifa Storming

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that Israel is still detaining about 240 patients, their companions, and ten medical staff in the Prince Nayef Center in the Al-Shifa Complex, and that it bombed several buildings and burned a whole department.

Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that Israeli forces blew up residential squares in the vicinity of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Palestinian eyewitnesses reported renewed clashes between the Resistance and the invading Israeli forces, accompanied by relentless Israeli artillery shelling in the vicinity of the complex.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex since the beginning of the war on October 7.

They stormed it for the first time on November 16, after besieging it for at least a week.

Israeli forces subsequently withdrew from the hospital, after destroying its courtyards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment and equipment, in addition to the hospital’s electricity generator.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,518 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(AJA, PC)