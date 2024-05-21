West Bank Escalation – Israeli Forces Storm Jenin, Kill Seven Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Nineteen other Palestinians were injured, including a journalist who was shot after Israeli forces opened fire on a group of journalists covering the raid which began in the early hours of Tuesday.

Israeli forces have shot and killed seven Palestinians, including a doctor, a teacher and two youths, during a raid on the town of Jenin and its refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Nineteen other Palestinians were injured, including a journalist who was shot after Israeli forces opened fire on a group of journalists covering the raid which began in the early hours of Tuesday. A female paramedic is also among the injured as Israeli forces fired at an ambulance in the camp.

Dr Osayd Kamal Jabareen, the Head of the Surgery Department at Jenin Governmental Hospital, was killed in the vicinity of the hospital, according to the official news agency, WAFA, as well as the official Resistance News Network (RNN).

A school teacher, Allam Jaradat, 48, was shot and killed whilst in his vehicle on his way to work. Images shared on the RNN network showed a blood-splattered seat of Jaradat’s vehicle.

Two youths, Mahmoud Amjad Hamdneh, 15, and Osama Mohammed, 16, were also shot and killed. The other slain Palestinian sare Muammar Mohammad Abu Omeira, 50, Amir Issam Abu Omeria, 22, and Bassem Mahmoud Turkman, 53.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem since October 7 has risen to 513.

Ongoing Clashes

The RNN channel reported that the Jenin Government Hospital was under siege with surrounding streets bulldozed and snipers extensively deployed.

An Israeli sniper opened fire on anyone seen in the vicinity of the Martyr Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin and randomly opened fire towards those present in the courtyard of the Jenin Government Hospital.

The Medical Director at Jenin Hospital told Al-Jazeera that the situation was difficult because medical staff are insufficient to handle the large number of injuries, according to RNN.

Israeli forces also continued to prevent ambulances from reaching the injured, and the injured and medical personnel were prevented from entering the hospital premises.

As Resistance forces continued to clash with invading Israeli forces, the military cut off electricity to the entire city and Jenin camp.

Home Bulldozed

The Israeli military also demolished the home of Ahmed Barakat (Abu Al-Hani), a resistance fighter who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the town in March this year.

Barakat’s mother told WAFA that the bulldozers destroyed and demolished their 280 square meters two-storey home, without any prior notice.

She said Israeli forces did not allow them to remove the contents of the house; a home for ten family members, thus rendering them homeless.

Schools in Jenin as well as its refugee camp have been evacuated.

Condemnation

The Palestinian Government Media Office has condemned the actions of the Israeli army “after its soldiers randomly fired at passersby in the streets following the discovery of a special unit of the occupation army.”

“This new massacre in Jenin, along with previous aggressions by the occupation army and settler gangs .. is conclusive evidence of the criminal mindset that governs the occupation state, and its ideologial belief in killing our people and committing genocide against them wherever they are.”

The Islamic Jihad movement said its military wing, Saraya Al-Quds – Jenin Brigade, have been engaged in fierce clashes “following the discovery of an infiltration attempt by enemy soldiers on the outskirts of Jenin camp, resulting in several martyrs and injuries.”

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said its fighters had detonated several high-explosive devices towards Israeli military vehicles during their incursion into the camp.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, said the “massacre in Jenin camp this morning… is a desperate attempt by the occupation to deter our heroic people and valiant resistance.”

“This continues the series of the occupation’s crimes of killing, siege, and starvation in Rafah, Jabalia, and various areas of the Gaza Strip.”

Mass Arrests

Israeli forces also detained at least 15 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied West Bank on Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday, according to the Commission of the Detainees and the Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Most arrests occurred in Ramallah, Nablus, Tubas, and Jerusalem.

According to the Commission and PPS, Israeli forces have detained over 8,815 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

This is a developing story.

(PC, WAFA)