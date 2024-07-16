Palestinian Man Shot and Killed, Two Injured and Several Detained in West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces also arrested at least 20 Palestinians from the West Bank, including a wounded civilian, and former prisoners, on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old Palestinian man has been shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces in the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

Ahmed Ramzi Abd Sultan was killed after being shot with live ammunition on Tuesday at the Al-Balou’ roundabout during confrontations that broke out after the occupation forces stormed the city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

While in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus on Tuesday two Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli forces during a raid.

WAFA said Israeli special forces stormed the al-Tirawiyah neighborhood inside the camp and surrounded a house, amidst heavy gunfire.

Red Crescent spokesman, Ahmed Jibril, said that ambulance crews transported a 24-year-old young man to the hospital after live bullets hit him in the knee. Another young man was injured by shrapnel in the hand and treated on-site.

Tubas Raided

Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Tubas in the northern West Bank in the early hours of Tuesday, with several military patrols from the Tayaseer military checkpoint, east of the city. Confrontations broke out on its outskirts, reported WAFA.

Israeli snipers and infantry troops were deployed in several areas of the city and several homes were raided.

A couple was detained to pressure two of their sons to surrender themselves before they released them later, the report said.

Israeli forces damaged vehicles in the village of Tayasir, east of Tubas, as they passed from the village towards the city of Tubas.

Several Arrested

Israeli occupation forces also arrested at least 20 Palestinians from the West Bank, including a wounded civilian, and former prisoners, on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs Commission said in a joint statement that the detention operations took place across the governorates of Hebron, Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Tulkarm.

Since October 7, more than 9,690 Palestinians have been detained, according to the organizations.

Home Demolished

The Israeli forces also on Tuesday demolished a house and a water well in the Farsh Al-Hawa area, west of Hebron (Al Khalil).

WAFA said the forces raided Farsh Al-Hawa area, accompanied by bulldozers, where they demolished a 60-square-meter house and a water well.

Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa

Illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, on Tuesday morning broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Witnesses said dozens of settlers entered the compound, as Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone.

(PC, WAFA)