Israeli Political Chaos – Gantz Calls for New Elections despite Decrease in Support

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This action follows an ultimatum from Gantz earlier this month, demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agree to a post-Gaza war plan by June 8.

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz’s party proposed holding a parliamentary vote on dissolving the parliament on Thursday, though it’s unclear if he has enough support for an early election, Reuters news agency reported.

This action follows an ultimatum from Gantz earlier this month, demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agree to a post-Gaza war plan by June 8. Gantz threatened to leave the coalition if no plan was forthcoming.

Gantz joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after the operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance in southern Israel on October 7.

LIVE UPDATES: Gantz's party submits bill to dissolve Israeli parliament, hold early electionhttps://t.co/koxOU6MSrf — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 30, 2024

Gantz’s centrist bloc split in March, and his party alone does not have enough seats in parliament to topple the ruling coalition.

Netanyahu’s Likud party responded to Gantz’s move by emphasizing that Israel needs unity and that dissolving the government would harm the war effort, Reuters reported.

New Poll

However, for the first time since the beginning of the war, a new poll shows Israelis prefer Netanyahu over Gantz as prime minister.

According to a survey published by Channel 12, 36 percent of respondents voted Netanyahu as the most suitable prime minister, while 30 percent favored Gantz.

Gantz’s National Unity Party is still leading in the polls with 25 seats, compared to Likud’s 21 seats. This represents a notable drop for Gantz’s party, which had been polling around 30 seats for months following October 7.

According to the poll, opposition Leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party secured 13 seats in the poll, while Labour, which recently elected Yair Golan as the new party leader, surged to 10 seats.

Yisrael Beitenu and Shas each received 10 seats, while Jewish Power would get nine seats. Religious Zionism, Ra’am, and Hadash-Ta’al each got five seats, and United Torah Judaism would stand at seven.

The new poll came after war cabinet minister Gadi Eisenkot joined his party leader Gantz in calling for new elections in the last quarter of 2024.

“I believe the final quarter of this year is crucial for rebuilding trust. Once the intensive fighting in Gaza concludes in a few weeks, we need to agree on an election date,” he said at the Meir Dagan security and strategy convention on Wednesday, according to Israeli media.

“If not, we should make every effort to expedite elections democratically and rebuild trust in all political parties,” Eisenkot added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)