Nihad Awad, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, told The Intercept that Israel “knew that they could do all of this without any serious pressure by the White House.”

Several members of a Palestinian family in Gaza were killed after the White House gave the coordinates of the Alsayed home to Israel so as to save them, but Israel bombed the home a second time, according to a report by The Intercept.

On October 14, Ayman Alsayed received a call from his brother, Diaa, in Gaza City saying there had been an airstrike on their family house in Jabaliya, the report said on Friday. Some relatives had been killed, including their mother, while those who survived, some injured, were stranded in the bombed dwelling. Their brother, Ashraf, was severely wounded.

Diaa pleaded with Ayman to “do anything from America to help the family,” the report said.

Ayman tried every possible avenue until “a friend put him in touch with the head of a D.C. nonprofit who had a contact at the White House.”

He provided them with the address and coordinates to the home, telling The Intercept “We sent this so they can pass it to the Israelis to let the ambulance take the people.”

‘Bleeding for Hours’

Ayman stayed in touch with his surviving family in Jabaliya, some of whom “had been bleeding for hours.” At around 07:30 am, the report said, a local doctor managed to get into the house and take the injured children away.

“The doctor said he would return to help the surviving adults get out,” said The Intercept, but about 15 minutes later, devastating news was received.

“The doctor and most of the children had been killed. And the house had been attacked again. Only one of his brothers and his nephew had survived,” the report continued.

Ayman was left “with a profound guilt,” said The Intercept.

“This is what I believe: that I hurt my family, not helped them, by giving all this information to the embassy who passed the information to the Israelis. And instead of bringing safe passage for the ambulance to come, they attacked the house again using the coordinates we gave them,” he said.

Impunity

“The White House — by this very action that they gave the information to the Israelis, they’re showing that they’re incompetent. They don’t have the resolve to hold Israel to account,” said Awad.

The Intercept said a spokesperson for the National Security Council confirmed that the White House “received information about the initial attack and that multiple agencies, including the State Department, were part of the effort to try and help.”

Information received from family’s contacts was also relayed “to the Israeli authorities and UN, for further assistance,” the spokesperson said.

According to Ayman’s brother, Diaa, a drone had followed the doctor and the kids as they left the family home. His 8-year-old nephew, Mohammed, who had gone with the doctor, had witnessed the attack but managed to get away.

After the second attack, about 11 hours after the initial airstrike, the doctor and 11 members of the Alsayed family had been killed, six of them children, said The Intercept.

“The only family members who survived were Ashraf Alsayed, who is now paralyzed due to injuries from the attack, and Mohammed, his only surviving child,” the report added.

‘Dozens of Stories’

“Unfortunately the story of this family is among dozens of stories,” the report quotes Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, as saying.

“From previous experiences when we had even coordinated access for the staff, many times the ambulance was targeted despite being part of coordinated missions,” Farsakh said.

The killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab along with several members of her family and two paramedics who went to her rescue, reverberated around the world. The Red Crescent ambulance “that had received Israeli approval to rescue her was attacked just as it reached her,” said the Intercept.

In April, seven members of the World Central Kitchen team were killed in an Israeli airstrike on two of its vehicles, “branded with the WCK logo.” The attack occurred “despite coordinating movements” with the Israeli army, the WCK said in a statement at the time.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,612 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

