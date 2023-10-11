Whole Families Perished in Central Gaza – UPDATES

By Abdullah Al-Jamal

The Palestine Chronicle reporter in the central Gaza Strip has sent us this update.

Nurse Duaa Jadallah, her father, and her brothers were all killed in the Israeli bombing of Al-Hesayna area of Nuseirat. Duaa is a beloved nurse who had worked at Al-Awda Hospital in the refugee camp.

Three Palestinians were killed and others juried in the bombing of Ahmed Abu Raisha’s house in central Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed in the bombing of the Kurd family’s house in Deir al-Balah in Gaza has risen to 13.

A home belonging to the Abu Awad family in Nuseirat was bombed, leading to the killing of seven, five children, along with their mother and grandmother.

The Bardawil family home in central Gaza was bombed starting a large fire. People are feared trapped under the rubble.

The earlier attack on the Naqib family in Central Gaza led to the death of everyone present at the home, including many women and children. The number of victims is estimated at 17.

(The Palestine Chronicle)