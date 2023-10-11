Iraqi PM to Putin: Find ‘Real’ Solution to the ‘Palestinian Problem’

Russia can use its position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to help resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani suggested during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

In his speech at the plenary session of Russian Energy Week in Moscow, the Iraqi leader stressed that “the forces of good should unite” and personally appealed to Putin to propose an initiative for a ceasefire and “real” solution to the “Palestinian problem.”

Al-Sudani said that the consequences of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are now hard to predict as the Islamic world is “seething” amid the recent escalation.

During the meeting, Putin argued that the conflict in Gaza ultimately stems from the fact that when the state of Israel was created, there was also a promise to establish a sovereign Palestinian state.

“Israel, as we know, was created, but Palestine, as an independent and sovereign state, was never created,” Putin said. He added that over the years, Israel has also occupied parts of historically Palestinian territories, mainly with the use of military force.

According to the Russian president, the Palestinian problem is currently “within the heart” of every person in the Middle East, and everything that has happened over the past several decades is perceived as a “manifestation of injustice raised to some incredible degree.”

