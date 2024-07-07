GAZA LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis Municipality Bombed | Fires in Lower Galilee | Arrests in Israeli Protests – Day 275

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Likud official said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may not proceed with ceasefire talks if they lead to early elections. This statement confirms the results of yesterday’s poll in Israel where the majority of Israelis believe that Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza are motivated by personal concerns. Meanwhile, Israel continued to bomb Palestinians throughout the Strip, including schools, refugee encampments and even the Khan Yunis municipality building. Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance also continued to score direct hits against invading Israelis in Gaza and Israeli targets in the north as well. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,098 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,705 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, July 7, 6:00 pm (Gmt+2)

ABU OBEIDA: The Al-Aqsa flood was not the beginning of our resistance to the occupation’s aggression, but rather an explosion in the face of the enemy’s crimes.

TIMES OF ISRAEL: A soldier was injured in a rocket attack on an army post near the town of Zarit in northern Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the eastern part of Rafah city, noting that others were injured in another raid on a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed occupation forces’ gatherings with a barrage of rockets at the Nahal Oz military site.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Sunday, July 7, 5:00 pm (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 5 soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours, 4 of them in the Gaza battles.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A second Israeli raid targeted the Holy Family School in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in western Gaza, destroying parts of it.

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The Cabinet approved extending the evacuation period for residents of the Gaza Envelope towns and the northern towns until the end of August.

AL-JAZEERA: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor in Gaza, Eng. Ihab Al-Ghussein was killed in an Israeli raid west of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/RHLj1vFP7s pic.twitter.com/T44mO99mfo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2024

DIRECTOR OF KAMAN ADWAN HOSPITAL: Hospital service will stop within hours if fuel is not available in northern Gaza.

ISREAL FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE: Our teams are dealing with 3 fires after rockets fell in the Upper and Lower Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor in Gaza, Eng. Ihab Al-Ghussein was killed in an Israeli raid west of Gaza City.

GALLANT: We will recruit more than 3,000 Haredim for urgent needs.

Sunday, July 7, 4:00 pm (Gmt+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: The death toll resulting from the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since dawn today has risen to 27.

BRITISH PM’S SPOKESWOMAN: Starmer stressed to Netanyahu the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Netanyahu attacks Galant over the Haredi laws and the extension of military service.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a movement of Israeli soldiers at the Birkat al-Risha site.

A Palestinian man who has been recently released after being detained by Israeli forces in East Rafah shares his harrowing account. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/RHLj1vFP7s pic.twitter.com/G2VeZmWN3D — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2024

Sunday, July 7, 3:00 pm (Gmt+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli aircraft bombed the “Holy Family” school west of Gaza City, while sources confirmed to Al Jazeera that there were martyrs and wounded.

HERZOG: The absolute majority of Israelis support the prisoner exchange deal.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the occupation soldiers at the Rafah crossing.

ERDOGAN:

Israel must stop spreading conflicts in the region, and Western countries and Washington must stop supporting Israel.

ISRAELI MEDIA: 5 soldiers were injured – one of them in critical condition – in Hezbollah shelling that targeted the Lower Galilee region earlier this morning.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation in Rafah.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 60 rockets were fired at Mount Meron in northern Israel from southern Lebanon during the past hours, as part of Hezbollah’s response to the occupation’s assassination of one of its fighters yesterday, Saturday.

Sunday, July 7, 2:00 pm (Gmt+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank and an Israeli armored personnel carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah said it had bombed the headquarters of the air operations and monitoring unit at the Meron base on Mount Jermak in northern Israel with dozens of Katyusha rockets, amid the heavy exchange of fire witnessed on the Lebanese-Israeli border in recent hours.

Sunday, July 7, 1:00 pm (Gmt+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: 10 firefighting teams and 6 aircraft are working in the Lower Galilee region to extinguish fires resulting from missiles launched from southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombed the Israeli al-Baghdadi site with rockets and achieved a direct hit.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported the killing of an Israeli engineering soldier in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in artillery shelling of the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip.

Several Palestinians were injured and others were killed after the bombing of a home in the Zawayda area in central Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/RHLj1vFP7s pic.twitter.com/1YCMFM0x8I — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2024

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Seven protesters against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government were arrested in various parts of Israel during demonstrations in front of ministers’ homes to demand an immediate conclusion of the exchange deal after the resumption of talks.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed in an Israeli raid on Street 8, south of Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

Sunday, July 7, 12:00 pm (Gmt+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted a Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell on Baghdad Street in the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

LIKUD OFFICIAL: Netanyahu may not accept a deal if it leads to early elections.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 15 Palestinians were killed in ongoing Israeli shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the town of Maaroub in Tyre district and the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Nimra base west of Tiberias with Katyusha rockets.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army reported monitoring about 20 launches from Lebanon into the Lower Galilee region, some of which were successfully intercepted.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army reported monitoring about 20 launches from Lebanon into the Lower Galilee region, some of which were successfully intercepted.

Sunday, July 7, 11:00 am (Gmt+2)

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: An Israeli was seriously injured in the town of Kfar Zeitim and several fires broke out in the vicinity of Tiberias in northern Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it had detected dozens of rocket and mortar attacks from Lebanon towards Israel over the past hour.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that it bombed the Khan Yunis municipality building last night, claiming that Hamas was using it for military purposes.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli interceptor missiles exploded in the airspace of border villages in the central sector of southern Lebanon.

Sunday, July 7, 10:00 am (Gmt+2)

LAPID: We need to stop the war, make a deal and bring back the detainees.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the espionage equipment at the Raheb site.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 3 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Mina neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Sunday, July 7, 09:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy artillery shelling around the prisoners’ towers west of Nuseirat, while the occupation helicopters fired heavy fire east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: 4 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted an apartment in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Demonstrations are taking place in front of the homes of 18 Israeli ministers, noting that a Likud Knesset member is demanding the overthrow of Netanyahu and his government and the conclusion of a prisoner exchange deal.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Yaroun and Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, July 7, 08:00 am (Gmt+2)

HAARETZ: The army ordered the activation of a protocol to kill the kidnapper and the kidnapped on October 7.

CHANNEL 12 (citing Mossad source): There is great hope of reaching a deal that will return the captives.

⚡️BREAKING: “Day of strike” starts in israel. Massive protests across various locations in israel to demand an exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance and the removal of Netanyahu’s government. The police is violently trying to disperse them, watch how they treat women: pic.twitter.com/4HwrL4jmfv — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) July 7, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Protests are escalating in Israel to demand the release of detainees in Gaza, before the demands of these demonstrations – some of which are identical to those of the Israeli opposition – expand to call for the overthrow of Netanyahu’s government, the dissolution of the Knesset, and early elections. Demonstrators closed the main Ayalon Street in the greater Tel Aviv area in central Israel.

Sunday, July 7, 07:00 am (Gmt+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The crews recovered the bodies of 3 Palestinians at dawn today, who were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation bombing of a house in the Al-Mina neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Sunday, July 7, 04:00 am (Gmt+2)

HAMAS: Systematic targeting of schools is a challenge to civilian protection laws.

Sunday, July 7, 03:00 am (Gmt+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army bombed the home of the Jawada family in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday morning, killing six Palestinians and wounding a number of others.

Sunday, July 7, 02:00 am (Gmt+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched raids on various areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: 3 Palestinians were killed and 15 injured when an Israeli aircraft bombed a house north of Gaza City.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: 3 Palestinians were killed and 15 injured when an Israeli aircraft bombed a house north of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/RHLj1vFP7s pic.twitter.com/ZzLHrX3A70 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raid targets northern Nuseirat camp.

CHANNEL 12 POLL: 54% of Israelis believe war is continuing due to Netanyahu’s political considerations.

Sunday, July 7, 01:00 am (Gmt+2)

CHANNEL 14 (Citing Israeli officers): Israeli forces will not withdraw from Gaza completely. The army will not withdraw from the Netzarim and Philadelphi axes.

