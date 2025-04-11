Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli Sites, Target US Warships in Red Sea

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Precision strikes on Tel Aviv and the Red Sea mark Yemen’s latest response to Israeli aggression and US intervention.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Friday that their drone unit carried out a precise military operation targeting two Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv. The strikes were conducted using two ‘Yaffa’ drones.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated that the ongoing US aggression against Yemen will not deter their support for Gaza.

“We will continue to fulfill our duty toward the steadfast people of Gaza until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted,” he said.

Reaffirming their commitment to the Palestinian cause, the Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their readiness to respond to any escalation and vowed to continue operations until the blockade on Gaza is fully lifted.

Attack on USS Harry Truman

Earlier on Friday, Yemeni forces launched a separate operation targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea using cruise missiles and drones. The operation reportedly hit its intended targets.

Brigadier General Saree confirmed that multiple cruise missiles and drones were launched as part of the operation, which was described as a response to ongoing American military actions in Yemen and retaliation for crimes against the Yemeni people.

Despite sustained attacks by the US, Yemeni military capabilities remain intact, the statement noted, and defensive operations—both on land and at sea—will continue.

This was recently confirmed by a New York Times report, which, citing Pentagon officials, revealed that US efforts to destroy Ansarallah’s vast arsenal of missiles, drones, and bombers have had limited success.

According to three congressional and allied officials who spoke to the newspaper, Ansarallah has reinforced many of its hideouts and strategic sites, making it difficult for US forces to significantly disrupt missile attacks.

“In closed briefings in recent days, Pentagon officials have acknowledged that there has been only limited success in destroying the Houthis’ (Ansarallah – PC) vast, largely underground arsenal of missiles, drones and launchers, according to congressional aides and allies,” the report noted.

Escalating US Strikes on Yemen

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Yemen reported that US warplanes intensified their airstrikes overnight, targeting several areas in and around the capital, Sanaa.

Four raids struck the Al-Hawari area south of Al-Muammar in the Hamdan district. Additional strikes hit the Bani Hushaysh and Hamdan districts, as well as the Faj Attan and Nuqum mountain areas, with at least ten consecutive air raids.

On Thursday, US warplanes also struck Kamaran Island in the Red Sea, according to the same correspondent.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health reported three civilian casualties following US airstrikes on the Al Nahdayn area in the al-Sabeen district, south of Sanaa, in the initial toll released.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)