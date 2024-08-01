‘Response is Coming’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 300

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The nature and the response to Shukr’s assassination, however, remain unknown, but is certain, according to a pledge by Nasrallah.

In his speech at the funeral of Fouad Shukr, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah separated between the rockets that are fired routinely at Israeli army positions and the movement’s response to the assassination of its top commander.

This indicates that the dozens of Katyusha rockets that were fired towards Israel on Thursday evening are part of the everyday resistance of Hezbollah.

In a statement, the movement said that “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy attack that targeted the town of Chamaa and led to the martyrdom of a number of civilians in it, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 1-8-2024, fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at the settlement of Metzuba.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen destroying an Israeli Namer personnel carrier with a guided Red Arrow missile near Al-Hussam Tower in Tal Al-Sultan west of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/eI8QORZoOy pic.twitter.com/FdsT5AIzSS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 1, 2024

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Destroying a Zionist Namer personnel carrier with a guided Red Arrow missile near Al-Hussam Tower in Tal Al-Sultan west of the city of Rafah in the southern Strip. “We say to Netanyahu, who claims to have eliminated the four brigades in the Rafah Battalion and searches for absolute victory in this city, that we are dragging your forces on all combat fronts of the four brigades. We continue to prepare plans and select targets with great care, and the victory you seek is an illusion and a mirage. “After their return from the combat lines… Our fighters reported targeting a Zionist infantry force near a gathering of vehicles with an anti-personnel shell, resulting in deaths and injuries in the vicinity of the University College in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“In cooperation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we engaged in fierce clashes with a Zionist force in Shaboura camp in the city of Rafah, resulting in its members being killed and wounded. “We bombed, with a number of Ababil explosive projectiles and heavy-caliber mortar shells, soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy stationed south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah on Israeli assassinations in Beirut and Tehran: "Laugh a bit and you'll weep a lot because you don't know what red lines you've crossed!" pic.twitter.com/74m0I14som — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) August 1, 2024

“Together with Al-Qassam Brigades, we targeted a Zionist military vehicle with an anti-armor shell in the Abu Al-Saber area in the Al-Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah. “After returning from the combat lines, our fighters reported the detonation of a rigged house they had previously prepared, targeting a Zionist infantry force near Dahdouh Roundabout in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in the southwest of Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech at the memorial ceremony of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr. “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy attack that targeted the town of Chamaa and led to the martyrdom of a number of civilians in it, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 1-8-2024, fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at the settlement of Metzuba.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)