American Turkish Activist Laid to Rest in her Hometown – Turkiye Opens Probe into Killing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of mourners participated in the memorial service and the funeral that followed which took place in the Aegean coastal city of Didim.

American-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on September 6, was laid to rest on Saturday in her hometown in southwest Turkiye.

Anadolu news agency reported that thousands of mourners participated in the memorial service and the funeral that followed which took place in the Aegean coastal city of Didim.

The casket of the 26-year-old activist was wrapped with the Turkish flag and carried by officers in uniforms, from her family’s home, as thousands lined the streets for a final tribute to the young woman.

Friends and family of the Turkish-American rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi have gathered in Didim, Türkiye, for her funeral. Aysenur was killed by an Israeli sniper in the occupied West Bank on September 6 pic.twitter.com/9gsVnAke9A — TRT World (@trtworld) September 14, 2024

At the family home in the Altinkum neighborhood, the young activist’s father Mehmet Suat Eygi, along with Aysenur’s partner, Hamid Mazhar Ali and other relatives, were paid condolatory visits by Turkish officials, including Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

Prayers were performed at the family home before the casket was escorted to Didim Central Mosque where the human rights activist was laid to rest.

Along the funeral procession, mourners chanted anti-Israeli slogans in support of the Palestinian people.

Cause of Death

Before reaching her family home, Aysenur’s body was brought to the Izmir Forensic Medicine Institution where an autopsy was performed.

The autopsy attributed the cause of death to a “skull fracture, brain hemorrhage, and brain tissue damage,” according to Anadolu.

The exam also revealed that a bullet entered through her lower ear area.

Funeral held in southwestern Türkiye for Turkish American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank Body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi brought to coastal city of Didim, southwestern Türkiye following autopsy procedures in Izmir https://t.co/uxhVkUrKtd pic.twitter.com/zOt9Ganbc0 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 14, 2024

“There was a bullet entry wound but no exit wound, and metallic fragments from the bullet are being analyzed. The autopsy procedures are ongoing,” the autopsy report indicated.

Moreover, the Turkish authorities opened a probe into the young activist killing under domestic law, Anadolu reported.

Family Demands US Probe

While United States President Joe Biden labeled the killing of the young activist as an “accident”, the family of the Turkish-American activist has urged the US government to order an independent investigation into the death of their daughter.

“A U.S. citizen, Aysenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We welcome the White House’s statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Aysenur’s killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate,” Aysenur’s family said in a statement last week.

The International Solidarity Movement (ISM) with whom Aysenur volunteered, also refuted in a statement after her death some media reports which it said “repeated false claims that ISM activists threw rocks” during “the peaceful demonstration” in Beita.

“All eyewitness accounts refute this claim. Aysenur was more than 200 meters away from where the Israeli soldiers were, and there were no confrontations there at all in the minutes before she was shot. Regardless, from such distance, neither she, nor anyone else could have possibly been perceived as posing any threat. She was killed in cold blood.”

“Aysenur, who we consider a martyr in the struggle,” was the 18th demonstrator to be killed in Beita since 2020, the statement said.

The activist’s death was met with world condemnation demanding an independent investigation into her killing.

(PC, Anadolu)