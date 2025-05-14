By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military issued a warning on Wednesday for the evacuation of three ports in Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday.

“The missile successfully hit its target,” spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced, adding that it was “the third missile attack in less than 24 hours.”

In an earlier attack, targeting the airport, the Zulfiqar ballistic missile was used, the spokesman said.

Saree said the “missile successfully achieved its target” and forced “millions” of Israelis “to flee to shelters and halting air traffic at the airport for nearly an hour.”

He emphasized the operations aimed “to end the aggression against our steadfast and patient people in the Gaza Strip.”

Call to Lift Aid Blockade

Saree reiterated that the YAF affirmed that these ongoing operations “will not be ceased until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”

Citing Israeli media, Al Mayadeen reported that a warning via a push notification to cellphones was issued advising Israelis to seek shelter as a precaution.

The Times of Israel reported that the missile attack on Tuesday evening resulted in the injury of two women who were hurt on their way to bomb shelters.

Warning to Yemen Ports

Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued a warning on Wednesday for the evacuation of three ports in Yemen, stating that the areas to be targeted are Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif, the Al Jazeera Arabic news site reported.

This came shortly after it announced that air defenses had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, the third such attack within 24 hours.

#عاجل تحذير مهم ومتكرر لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابي

⭕️ميناء رأس عيسى

⭕️ميناء الحديدة

⭕️ميناء الصليف 🔴نحثكم على اخلاء هذه الموانئ حتى إشعار آخر🔴 نظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث… pic.twitter.com/sqdQhvVdWt — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 14, 2025

“We urge you to evacuate these ports until further notice,” the Israeli army’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X.

He added, “Evacuating ports will keep you safe.”

Air Traffic Halted

Al Jazeera also reported Israeli media as having said that air traffic at Ben Gurion International Airport was halted during the missile interception, noting that the Yemeni missile was close to reaching its target before the successful interception.

Israeli media also reported that fragments of intercepted missiles fell in settlements in the West Bank, while air raid sirens sounded in large areas west of Jerusalem and in greater Tel Aviv, according to the report.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the missile attack on Israel “a war crime.”

“This is daily life under these attacks. I believe this is a war crime. They are aiming at civilians,” he is quoted by The Times of Israel as having said.

Sa’ar spoke at a press conference in Japan on Wednesday morning. Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated outside the venue, carrying posters calling him a “war criminal.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

At least 65 Palestinians have been killed since midnight as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of residential areas in both the northern and southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera. Of the total fatalities, 50 were reported in the… pic.twitter.com/8V3Mrj1Cec — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)