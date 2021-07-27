Far-right Israeli MK Itamar Ben Gvir called his Arab colleague Ahmad Tibi a “terrorist” while he was chairing a session in the Knesset yesterday night, local media reported.

Tibi was involved in a debate about the coronavirus when Ben Gvir took to the plenum and addressed Jewish MKs respectfully, but ignored the session’s Deputy Speaker Tibi.

Tibi demanded Ben Gvir address him as “Mr. Deputy Speaker” as is a Knesset tradition, the Times of Israel reported.

כבוד לח"כ @Ahmad_tibi 👏

אסור לתת לבריונות ולהסתה של כהניסטים קיצוניים לעבור לסדר היום. הגיע הזמן לשים לזה סוף, ויפה שעה אחת קודם. pic.twitter.com/rZoT7JcaZd — עומדים ביחד نقف معًا Standing Together🟣 (@omdimbeyachad) July 26, 2021

“You are a terrorist, not a sir or a Mr. You should be in the Knesset in Syria, not here,” Ben Gvir responded. Tibi then ordered the Knesset Guard to forcibly remove Ben Gvir from the Knesset Hall.

After leaving the Knesset, Ben Gvir continued his aggression against the Arab MK saying: “Ahmad Tibi is a terrorist who gave security guards instructions contrary to his authority.”

He pledged to take revenge, saying: “This will not pass quietly.”

In February, Netanyahu brokered an agreement between Kahane's disciple Ben Gvir, and Smotrich, another settler extremist, to ensure they would make it into the Knesset. But the political legitimacy given to Kahanists began long before Netanyahu made sure to have them elected. pic.twitter.com/UUfoFWDp3R — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) March 24, 2021

Ben Gvir claimed that there is no clause in the Knesset’s rules that requires him to address Tibi as ‘Mr’, pledged to have the Arab MK sacked from the post of deputy speaker over what he described as his abuse of power.

For his part, Tibi said in a statement: “This is disgusting, violent and racist behavior that must be stopped,” adding that this issue would be brought before the Knesset Ethics Committee.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)