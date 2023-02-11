Palestinian FM Says at Least 83 Palestinians Killed in Turkiye-Syria Earthquake

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement that at least 83 Palestinians are confirmed to have been killed in the earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday.

The increase in the death toll comes as the bodies of a woman and her daughter were pulled from under the rubble in the Turkish city of Antakya, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it expects the death toll to increase, as the Palestinian Rapid Response Team is continuing its rescue mission in the affected areas, according to the official news agency WAFA.

In total, around 450,000 Palestinian refugees are registered in Syria, as per the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The death toll for the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has now exceeded 24,000 as of Saturday and has left approximately 80,000 people injured.

(PC, The New Arab)