‘Your Goods Returned to You’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 378

“Your goods will be returned to you” is a phrase that was circulated often along with resistance videos several months after the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

In fact, the phrase appeared once more in the latest video by the Al-Qassam Brigades, which showed fighters booby-trapping houses near the Saftawi junction, west of Jabaliya.

The operation led to the destruction of the house with all the soldiers inside.

But what is this phrase referring to?

The phrase, which originated in the Holy Quran, in this specific case references the reuse of unexploded Israeli military ordnances, which are being repurposed and used against invading Israeli forces. The ‘goods’ here are basically Israeli explosives that were meant to kill Palestinians being ‘returned’ in the form of booby traps used to kill Israeli soldiers.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell near Shadia School, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroys a Zionist Merkava tank with a highly explosive device east of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen luring an Isreali special force to one of the previously booby-trapped houses near the Saftawi junction, west of Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Translation Notes:

00:14 – "Your goods will be returned to you."

00:20 -… pic.twitter.com/5uus3fqunu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 18, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroys a Zionist Merkava tank with a highly explosive device east of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades exalts martyred leader Yahya Ibrahim Al-Sinwar ‘Abu Ibrahim’, who was martyred while clashing with the occupation army during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.

“Watch: Luring a Zionist special force to one of the previously booby-trapped houses near the Saftawi junction, west of Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:00 AM on Friday 18-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the vicinity of the town of Aita Al-Shaab with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:10 AM on Friday 18-10-2024, for the second time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the town of Aita Al-Shaab while they were trying to evacuate the wounded and dead soldiers with a large rocket barrage.

“After monitoring the movements of Israeli enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Kila, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:05 AM on Friday 18-10-2024, targeted it with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:00 AM on Friday 18-10-2024, bombarded the settlement of Zevulun with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 AM on Friday 18-10-2024, targeted the Yoav Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:50 PM on Friday 18-10-2024, targeted a gathering of zionist enemy soldiers in the settlement of Zarit with a rocket barrage.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the struggling and oppressed Palestinian people, to our brothers in the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas, to our Arab and Islamic nation, and to every fighter, resistor, and free person in this world, on the martyrdom of the leader of the Al-Aqsa Flood, the head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas movement, Brother Fighter Yahya Al-Sinwar, may Allah’s mercy be upon him. We specifically offer our heartfelt condolences to his noble and sacrificing family, praying that Allah grants them patience, solace, and the best rewards in the hereafter.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:55 PM on Friday 18-10-2024, targeted the Ras Al-Naqoura naval site with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:15 PM on Friday 18-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces near the Kfar Kila crossing, with artillery shells and a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at dawn on Friday 18-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones targeting gatherings of enemy soldiers in the occupied city of Safad, causing a number of deaths and injuries.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, 04:45 PM on Friday 18-10-2024, for the second time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Kfar Kila crossing with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, 04:45 PM on Friday 18-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Shlomi with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:20 PM on Friday 18-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Aita Al-Shaab with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday 18-10-2024, bombed the Krayot, north of Haifa, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:00 PM on Friday 18-10-2024, launched a barrage of advanced rockets targeting the city of Haifa.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday 18-10-2024, launched a swarm of attack drones on the Ein Shemer base (a base for missile air defense and the regional brigade base) east of Khdeira.”

