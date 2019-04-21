Foreign Ministry: All Palestinians in Sri Lanka Are Well

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry confirmed, on Sunday, that all Palestinians in Sri Lanka are safe, following a series of bombings in Sri Lanka’s capital of Colombo.

At least 207 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, one of the most sacred days of the year for Christians. https://t.co/gUxEXHA0z9 pic.twitter.com/tw2U8M6Zlr — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2019

The ministry said that the Palestinian ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Palestinian embassy are following up on the situation of the Palestinian community and tourists in Sri Lanka and is in contact with them to check on their safety and find out their whereabouts to facilitate getting in contacts with them.

A series of coordinated bombings struck Colombo City on Sunday, targeting mostly hotels and churches: more than 200 people have been killed and 400 others were injured.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)