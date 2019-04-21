Foreign Ministry: All Palestinians in Sri Lanka Are Well

April 21, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
A series of coordinated bombings struck Colombo City on Sunday, targeting mostly churches and hotels. (Photo: via Ma'an)

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry confirmed, on Sunday, that all Palestinians in Sri Lanka are safe, following a series of bombings in Sri Lanka’s capital of Colombo.

The ministry said that the Palestinian ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Palestinian embassy are following up on the situation of the Palestinian community and tourists in Sri Lanka and is in contact with them to check on their safety and find out their whereabouts to facilitate getting in contacts with them.

A series of coordinated bombings struck Colombo City on Sunday, targeting mostly hotels and churches: more than 200 people have been killed and 400 others were injured.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

