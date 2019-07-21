Hamas: Greenblatt’s Comments Shameful and Hostile

Trump's Assistant and Special Envoy for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt. (Photo: MEMO)

Senior Hamas leader Sami Abu-Zuhri has described comments made by Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, as “shameful” and “hostile.”

Abu-Zuhri wrote on Twitter:

“Greenblatt’s remarks that the West Bank is not occupied and the settlements are Israeli neighborhoods are shameful and proves that Trump’s administration is hostile to the Palestinians and the Umma [Muslim nation].”

This comes after Greenblatt earlier this week told PBS network that  “Israel is a victim and does not bear the responsibility” for its 71-year-old conflict with the Palestinians.

Greenblatt also rejected labeling Israel’s some 500 illegal West Bank communities “settlements”, calling them “neighborhoods” instead, and claiming that the occupied West Bank is “disputed”.

This is not the first time Greenblatt has drawn sharp criticism from the Palestinian factions. He has previously come under fire for criticizing the Palestinian Authority (PA) for failing to pay for a Palestinian child’s medical treatment while ignoring Israel’s siege of the Gaza Strip, and for backing US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman’s comments that Israel has the “right” to annex the occupied West Bank.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

