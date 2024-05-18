‘Liquidated’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 225

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam also shelled the headquarters of the command and control of the Israeli occupation forces east of Jabaliya with high-caliber mortar shells.

In a statement on Saturday, Al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters “were able to liquidate 15 Zionist soldiers after a Qassam group targeted a house in which a large number of soldiers were fortified with a Ra’adiyah (thunder) anti-personnel explosive device.”

Al-Qassam, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, also said that it shelled the headquarters of the command and control of the Israeli occupation forces east of Jabaliya with high-caliber mortar shells.

Earlier in the day, Al-Qassam also announced that it had shelled the Israeli occupation forces stationed inside the Rafah Crossing in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

Al-Qassam also targeted three Israeli tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells, one in the Al-Tanour neighborhood east of Rafah, the second in the vicinity of the cemetery in the same area, and the third east of Jabaliya.

Al-Yassin 105 shell was also fired at a D-9 military bulldozer in the al-Tanour neighborhood.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Tannour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to liquidate 15 Zionist soldiers after a Qassam group targeted a house in which a large number of soldiers were fortified with a Ra’adiyah (thunder) anti-personnel explosive device. “After that, our fighters stormed the house and clashed with the remaining soldiers from a point-blank range using light machine guns and hand grenades in the Al-Tannour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the [Gaza] Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy forces stationed inside the Rafah land crossing, south of the Gaza Strip, using mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to launch a SAM-7 missile at an Apache helicopter north of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank using an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the cemetery, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen firing a SAM-7 missile towards an Apache helicopter north of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/UozXg8mCRo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded a command and control headquarters east of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with a Shuath exposive, east of Haroun Mosque, east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “Fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades lured a Zionist infantry force and detonated an anti-personnel explosive device on them, confirming the killing of 5 of its soldiers and injuring of others around the Al-Tabaeen Mosque east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the cemetery, east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades , the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Saturday that it killed 15 soldiers near Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. https://t.co/hlZT9TKbWQ pic.twitter.com/ipfK0a6PTf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 18, 2024

“After re-establishing contact with a number of fighters who returned from behind the lines east of Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip, our fighters reported the targeting of two Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells and an armored personnel carrier with a guerilla action explosive device . They also targeted a special force barricaded in a building with a TBG shell, then lured the occupation soldiers into one of the previously booby-trapped tunnel openings and detonated it. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds, target the operations command headquarters east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip with a number of mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier on the Netzarim axis south of Gaza City.”

Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of Rafah, with a barrage of heavy caliber mortar shells. “Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the axis of advance east of Rafah. “Saraya Al-Quds bombs the occupied city of Asqalan with a rocket barrage in response to the enemy’s crimes against our people.”

https://x.com/warfareanalysis/status/1791279616096866422

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance at 09:45 AM on Saturday, 18-05-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Branit” barracks using rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ras Al-Naqoura naval site with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 02:45 pm on Saturday 18/05/2024, the spy equipment at the Ramtha site with appropriate weapons and hit them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers inside a room at the Ramim barracks with an attack drone, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the technical systems and espionage equipment at the Rahib site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit and destroying them.

🇮🇷🇵🇸🇱🇧| Hezbollah's new air defence system! 💪 It's most likely the exact Iranian system which was used to shoot down US' MQ-4c Triton over the Gulf of Oman. "3rd of Khordad" will become the new nightmare of Israeli regime. Enjoy the clip of MQ-4C downing! pic.twitter.com/Q3fIYu3J96 — 𝐄𝐡𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐣𝐚𝐝 🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@Safarnejad_IR) May 18, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the headquarters of the Liman Battalion with artillery shells and hit it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a position of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Al-Baghdadi site with an attack drone. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the newly installed and elevated espionage equipment on a crane at the Hadab Yarin site, hitting it directly and destroying it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers west of Al-Rahib site using rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted newly established espionage equipment at the Branit barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, leading to its destruction. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Baghdadi site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.”

