Israel Begins Construction of Settlement near Ramallah

November 2, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank (Photo: MEMO)

Israel began construction on the illegal settlement of Migron located between the Ofra and Beit El settlements near the Ramallah district, in the central occupied West Bank, on Thursday.

Hundreds of settlement units are expected to be built for Migron that has officially become a Jewish settlement.

According to Hebrew-language news sites, the settlement outpost was demolished six years ago after Palestinians claimed ownership of the land on which Migron was built.

Since its demolition in 2012, residents of Migron have been living in caravans near al-Bireh City, in the Ramallah district.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

