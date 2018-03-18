Israel Denies Two Irish Activists Access to the West Bank

Israel banned two pro-Palestine Irish activists from entering the occupied West Bank on Friday, claiming that they planned to harass occupation forces.

When the activists arrived at Ben Gurion Airport along with 25 colleagues, they underwent the usual litany of security checks.

The Israelis claimed that the two in question had been prevented from entering the occupied Palestinian territories on a previous occasion due to their participation in pro-Palestine solidarity protests.

The number of foreign activists who have been prevented from entering the occupied Palestinian territories by Israel has increased nine-fold in the past five years.

In March 2017, Israel approved a law denying entry visas to foreign nationals who publicly back or call for any kind of boycott — economic, cultural or academic — of Israel or its West Bank settlements.

In January 2018, the blacklist, including members of 20 international organizations that promote a boycott campaign of Israel, was published by the Ministry of Strategic Affairs.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)