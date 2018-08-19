Israel to Close Erez Crossing in Response to Gaza Marches

Israel will shut Erez Crossing on the Gaza Strip’s northern border, multiple Palestinian media are reporting. Erez is the only pedestrian crossing between the embattled Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israel closes Erez crossing in response to Gaza marcheshttps://t.co/cmRvDbxVWw pic.twitter.com/Jq3gvdq2EI — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) August 19, 2018

Despite reports of progress in long-term ceasefire agreement talks, Hamas was informed that the border will be closed as of Sunday.

Liberman confirms the Erez Crossing will be closed except for humanitarian reasons, due to ongoing riots on the border. — The Israel Link (@TheIsraelink) August 19, 2018

Currently, goods heading to Gaza are shipped to Israeli ports and then trucked into the region. Israel also maintains a military blockade which prevents air or sea traffic.

Erez will allegedly still be open for medical emergencies, though Israeli has declined to state when the area will be fully reopened and accessible to all.

Israel closes Erez crossing into coastal enclave https://t.co/bSYXu1ITSo https://t.co/L9qc6W9HAy — The New York Bulletins (@nybulletins) August 19, 2018

On Friday, thousands of Gazans protested along the Israeli border near the Crossing during the weekly ‘March of Return’ demonstrations. The health ministry in Gaza reported that two men had been killed and more than 250 others injured during the protest.

At least 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the March of Return commenced.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)