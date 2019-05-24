Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Child at Checkpoint in the West Bank

Israeli forces assaulted a Palestinian child in the northern West Bank village of Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin, on Friday, confirmed the child’s father.

Israeli forces, who set up a checkpoint at the Jenin-Haifa Street, pepper-sprayed Amjad Yousef Zyoud, 15, in the face and assaulted him.

Zyoud was rushed to Jenin Government Hospital for treatment.

Israeli forces frequently pepper-spray Palestinian protestors and journalists across the West Bank.

Israeli soldiers beat, and pepper spray medics and journalists in the face. #WestBank pic.twitter.com/itGp2vrEYq — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) October 30, 2015

Although considered a “non-lethal” weapon, pepper spray is a powerful inflammatory agent that can cause serious injury and even contribute to death.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)