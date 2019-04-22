Israeli Forces Detain 10 Palestinians, Including Minors

Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian youth. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces detained at least 10 Palestinians, including minors, across the occupied East Jerusalem, on predawn Monday, Ma’an Agency reports.

According to Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained four Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem. They were identified as Anan Ahmad Rabeh, 18, Yazan Khaled Ayesh, 16, Feras Amer al-Jaadi, 28, and Muad Hassan Oweineh.

In the Shufat refugee camp, in the central West Bank district of Jerusalem, two Palestinian minors were detained. They were identified as Malek Nasser Hushiye, 15, and Salah al-Sharqawi, 15.

In the central West Bank district of Ramallah, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Nouris Muhammad Abu Khateb, 18.

In the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, another Palestinian was detained. He was identified as Qassam Faysal Abu Siriyeh. In the northern West Bank district of Tulkarem, PPS said a Palestinian was detained and identified as Mourad Fathi Mousa, 40.

In the northern West Bank district of Qalqiliya, Israeli forces detained one Palestinian. He was identified as Abed al-Qader Diab. PPS confirmed that prior to Diab’s detention, he and his family were physically assaulted by Israeli forces, in addition, soldiers seized a large sum of money from his home.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, including 48 female prisoners, and 205 minors, 32 of whom under 16 years old.

