Israeli Forces Detain 10 Palestinians, Including Minors

Israeli forces detained at least 10 Palestinians, including minors, across the occupied East Jerusalem, on predawn Monday, Ma’an Agency reports.

Israeli occupation forces arrest three children from the town of Azzun https://t.co/mrhE2ZGX1x — 🇵🇸 GazaNews 🇵🇸 (@MousaNews) April 16, 2019

According to Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained four Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Bethlehem. They were identified as Anan Ahmad Rabeh, 18, Yazan Khaled Ayesh, 16, Feras Amer al-Jaadi, 28, and Muad Hassan Oweineh.

In the Shufat refugee camp, in the central West Bank district of Jerusalem, two Palestinian minors were detained. They were identified as Malek Nasser Hushiye, 15, and Salah al-Sharqawi, 15.

Let's talk about the Palestinian prisoners held illegally in Zionist terrorist occupation's jails ,more than 6500 detainees facing torture and medical neglect among them:

+ 250 children

+24 disabled

+1M Palestinians were arrested since1967#PalestinianPrisonerDay #GroupPalestine pic.twitter.com/5LAlSEXx94 — 🇵🇸الفدائيہ ❤️🇵🇸 ⵣ☭ (@SelmaJaffa48) April 19, 2019

In the central West Bank district of Ramallah, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Nouris Muhammad Abu Khateb, 18.

In the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, another Palestinian was detained. He was identified as Qassam Faysal Abu Siriyeh. In the northern West Bank district of Tulkarem, PPS said a Palestinian was detained and identified as Mourad Fathi Mousa, 40.

It is estimated that nearly one million #Palestinians have been arrested at one point in their lives since the establishment of #Israel and the subsequent #occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.https://t.co/odjb3IkVou — Palest Return Centre (@prclondon) April 22, 2019

In the northern West Bank district of Qalqiliya, Israeli forces detained one Palestinian. He was identified as Abed al-Qader Diab. PPS confirmed that prior to Diab’s detention, he and his family were physically assaulted by Israeli forces, in addition, soldiers seized a large sum of money from his home.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,450 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, including 48 female prisoners, and 205 minors, 32 of whom under 16 years old.

