Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian at West Bank Checkpoint

A Palestinian was shot and injured today at an Israeli military checkpoint near the village of Zayta, to the north of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, said witnesses and medics.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Abdul Salam Kittaneh, 25, from the Tulkarm-district village of Nazlat Issa, while trying to enter into Israel injuring him in the leg, said witnesses.

Israeli occupation forces injured two Palestinians near military checkpoints in Tulkarem and Jenin.#IsraeliCrimes#Freedom pic.twitter.com/Dgy2MEqW93 — EQB (@pal_resi) October 8, 2019

The army held Kittaneh for a while before handing him over to the Palestinian side.

Head of the Red Crescent in Jenin told WAFA that after handing Kittaneh over to the Palestinians, he was immediately taken to the Tulkarem hospital for treatment.

Another Palestinian, identified as Ahmad Saabneh, from Fahma village near Jenin, was also injured yesterday from Israeli army gunfire at Bartaa military checkpoint.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)