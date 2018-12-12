Israeli Minister Tours West Bank Settlements: ‘We Are Here to Win’

Israel's Minister of Science and Technology, Ofir Akunis. (Photo: via Facebook)

Israeli minister Ofir Akunis toured Israeli settlements yesterday and “declared his support” for the annexation of the so-called Gush Etzion settlement “bloc” and “Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] in general”, reported right-wing news outlet Arutz Sheva.

The Minister of Science and Technology, part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, visited the Gush Etzion settlements with local settler council leader Shlomo Ne’eman.

Akunis described the Gush Etzion settlement bloc as

“One of the foundations of our people dating back thousands of years, and anyone who disputes this right is wrong”.

He declared:

“As we have been forced to leave here in the past, we are here to win, and here thousands of families will raise their children for generations to come.”

During the visit, the science minister said that his ministry “bring[s] all the wonders of science and technology…here to Gush Etzion” settlements.

Ne’eman expressed thanks on behalf of the local settlers “for his great support both in the field of his professional office and on the national level”.

