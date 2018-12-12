Israeli Minister Tours West Bank Settlements: ‘We Are Here to Win’

Israeli minister Ofir Akunis toured Israeli settlements yesterday and “declared his support” for the annexation of the so-called Gush Etzion settlement “bloc” and “Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] in general”, reported right-wing news outlet Arutz Sheva.

The Minister of Science and Technology, part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, visited the Gush Etzion settlements with local settler council leader Shlomo Ne’eman.

Thank you MK Ofir Akunis, Minister of Science and Technology, and Gush Etzion Mayor Shlomo Neeman for today's visit to Hub Etzion and the opportunity to discuss the development of the tech ecosystem in Gush Etzion and Efrat. We look forward to continued c…https://t.co/OaUsfh9QKS — Ima2eight (@ima2eight) December 11, 2018

Akunis described the Gush Etzion settlement bloc as

“One of the foundations of our people dating back thousands of years, and anyone who disputes this right is wrong”.

He declared:

“As we have been forced to leave here in the past, we are here to win, and here thousands of families will raise their children for generations to come.”

תמיד שמח לפגוש את הדור הבא של מדעני ישראל! היום בגוש עציון #students #class #israelbest_photo @israel__pictures @stateofisrael Posted by ‎Ofir Akunis – אופיר אקוניס‎ on Tuesday, December 11, 2018

During the visit, the science minister said that his ministry “bring[s] all the wonders of science and technology…here to Gush Etzion” settlements.

Ne’eman expressed thanks on behalf of the local settlers “for his great support both in the field of his professional office and on the national level”.

