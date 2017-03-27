#ResistAIPAC: Protesters Took to Twitter, Streets to Condemn AIPAC Conference

Mar 27 2017
'Young Jews blocking the entrance to #AIPAC2017 to stand up for freedom and dignity for all Israelis and Palestinians!' (Photo: #JewishResistance, Twitter)

By Diana Alghoul

Thousands of Jews and many others took to the streets to protest outside this year’s AIPAC conference in condemnation of Israel’s increasingly hostile policies towards Palestinians, in the world’s largest Jewish-led anti-settlement protest.

The annual conference typically attracts around 15,000 pro-Israel Americans and two thirds of the US Congress.

According to the AIPAC 2017 official website, the conference aims to examine the ways in which pro-Israel lobbying and advocacy can be advanced.

“Over three jam-packed days, Policy Conference participants choose from hundreds of informative sessions and participate in the pro-Israel community’s largest and most important advocacy day.”

With the discourse in Israel becoming increasingly dominated by right wing Zionists, the suffering of Palestinians has amplified significantly in recent months with home demolitions, settlement expansions and a crackdown on human rights.

Palestinians took to Twitter to express their solidarity with the marchers and show that hate and discrimination is no match for peace, love and unity.

(MEMO, Social Media)

