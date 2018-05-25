The World Health Organization (WHO) voted to send a delegation of experts to the occupied Palestinian territory to assess the health situation in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

During the WHO’s 71st World Health Assembly Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, 90 member states voted in favor of Palestine resolution requesting that the next Director General’s report on health conditions is based on the findings of a team of WHO experts that will visit the occupied territories.

10 days after Cdn doctor was shot in Gaza, 8 days after @JustinTrudeau was 'appalled', Canada votes against World Health Organization fact-finding investigation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Shamefully Trudeau's public statements are just words. https://t.co/rPYwHiwV7b — Everett Coldwell🇨🇦 (@EverettColdwell) May 24, 2018

Only six countries -United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Guatemala- opposed the resolution.

The U.S. and Israel have also opposed resolutions presented to the United National Security Council to launch an investigation into Israel’s use of lethal force against Palestinian protesters in Gaza that has led to over 100 deaths and over 10,000 injured.

This Monday, 60+ #Palestinians were killed in #Gaza by Israeli forces. Next Monday, the #UNSC will begin talks on a @KuwaitMissionUN-drafted resolution calling for an “international protection mission” to be deployed to the occupied territories • These are some of their names: pic.twitter.com/jcTgYiZrFj — The UN Times (@TheUNTimes) May 18, 2018

Despite the attempts to block inquiries into Israel’s potential crimes in April and May, Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), warned that “violence against civilians – in a situation such as the one prevailing in Gaza” could constitute war crimes and announced her office would conduct a preliminary examination into the situation in Gaza.

On May 22, Palestine called on the ICC to launch an investigation.

Earlier this month the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted to immediately dispatch a team of international experts to Gaza to determine whether Israel committed war crimes by shooting Palestinian protesters participating in the Great March of Return.

During the over 5-week long protests in Gaza, there were many reports of Israeli snipers targeting health workers who were assisting the wounded.

Brave Algerian medical delegation evacuated Palestinian injuries who was shot by Israel occupation snipers in Great Return March in Gaza strip.Thank you Algerian medical delegation, you made miracles for us under bullets. Gepostet von Belal Yaghi am Samstag, 19. Mai 2018

Furthermore, the high number of serious injuries shed light on the acute health crisis Gaza is facing due to the 11-year-old illegal blockade imposed by Israel.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)