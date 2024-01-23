11,000 Children Killed in 108 Days – Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the past 108 days, Israeli army attacks have killed 11,000 children and 7,500 women in the Gaza Strip, according to the media office of the government in Gaza.

According to a report by the Anadolu news agency, the media office said in a statement on Monday, that 7,000 people, 70% of whom are women and children, are still under debris or missing, due to Israel’s attack on the enclave.

The office cited a host of new figures to try to convey the depth of loss and destruction suffered by Palestinians in Gaza, the report added.

“The number of bodies reaching hospitals has surpassed 25,900, while 63,000 people have been injured since October 7,” it continued.

Some 70,000 houses have been completely destroyed in Israeli attacks, and 290,000 houses were made uninhabitable.

On Israeli attacks on the healthcare sector, the statement said 337 healthcare workers and 45 civilian defense officials have so far been killed, reported Anadolu.

A total of 119 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, since October 7.

Earlier this month, the office of the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, confirmed to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that “crimes against journalists” are included in its ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine.

Scores Detained and Displaced

Israel forces detained 99 healthcare workers and 10 journalists, and 2 million people were displaced in the Gaza Strip, the Anadolu report said.

The media office also highlighted the inhumane conditions in crowded shelters where displaced Palestinians seek refuge.

“The statement said 400,000 cases of infectious diseases and more than 8,000 cases of Hepatitis A have been detected as a result of Israel’s forced displacement,” reported Anadolu.

The media office also shared that some 60,000 pregnant women in Gaza face critical risks due to the inability to provide health care, while 350,000 individuals with chronic illnesses are facing critical risks due to the lack of medication.

The report further states that the Israeli army destroyed 140 government facilities as well as 99 schools and universities, while partially damaging 295 schools and universities.

Outside Gaza, “there are 11,000 injured people who need treatment, and 10,000 cancer patients are facing the risk of death due to inadequate health care”, the report adds.

The statement said the Israeli army damaged 253 mosques and also caused the destruction of three churches.

Israel targeted 150 health care institutions in Gaza, rendered 53 health centers and 30 hospitals inoperative, and made 122 ambulances unusable, the report stated.

Israel also targeted Palestine’s cultural heritage, destroying 200 historical and cultural assets in Gaza.

“The statement further decried how the Israeli army has launched more than 65,000 tons of explosives at Gaza since October 7,” the Anadolu report stated.



(PC, Anadolu)