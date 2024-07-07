Hannibal Procedure Activated – Israeli Army Ordered to Kill Civilians on October 7

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The report indicates that “the cumulative data indicates that many of the kidnapped people were at risk, exposed to Israeli gunfire, even if they were not the target.”

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed on Sunday that the Israeli army ordered the activation of the Hannibal Procedure, which included the killing of both detainees and their captors, during the military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance on October 7.

An investigation by the newspaper confirmed that the Israeli army issued orders to ensure no vehicle was allowed to return to Gaza during the attack, despite the risk to the residents of the Gaza envelope.

“This was not the first order given by the division with the intent of foiling kidnapping even at the expense of the lives of the kidnapped, a procedure known in the army as the ‘Hannibal procedure’,” the paper reported.

The investigation was based on “documents obtained by Haaretz, as well as testimonies of soldiers, mid-level and senior IDF officers,” which “reveal a host of orders and procedures (…) showing how widespread this procedure was”.

Military Facilities

According to the newspaper, the protocol “was employed at three army facilities infiltrated by Hamas”.

Haaretz explained that the protocol was widely used at the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing, the Re’im army base, and the Nahal Oz outpost.

“This did not prevent the kidnapping of seven of them or the killing of 15 other spotters, as well as 38 other soldiers,” the report said.

Kibbutz Be’eri

“One case in which it is known that civilians were hit, a case that received wide coverage, took place in the house of Pessi Cohen at Kibbutz Be’eri,” Haaretz reported.

An investigation by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) last March had already revealed that the Israeli army was aware of the presence of Israeli captives in the house it targeted with two tank shells in the Be’eri settlement on October 7.

At the time, KAN confirmed that Hamas fighters did not fire on the captives and that it was Israeli fire that killed the Israelis, along with 40 fighters.

The investigation came after Israeli Brigadier General Barak Hiram told The New York Times that he had authorized tank fire towards the building, “even at the cost of civilian casualties”.

However, according to Haaretz, the Israeli military has “refused to say whether this procedure was employed against civilians”.

An Israeli army spokesman was quoted as saying that the military “has begun conducting internal investigations of what transpired on October 7 and the preceding period.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)