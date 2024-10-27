50 Israelis Wounded in Tel Aviv – Resistance Praises ‘Heroic’ Operation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A large number of the injured were Israeli soldiers on their way to the military base, according to Israeli army radio.

50 Israelis were wounded on Sunday, 15 of them seriously, in a truck collision with a bus station near the military base of Glilot, north of Tel Aviv.

Israeli police reported that the truck collided with a bus near a station by the Glilot military base, which is also home to a Mossad headquarters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he was awaiting a definitive account of the incident.

Police also noted that civilians opened fire on the truck driver, while Israeli Army Radio later confirmed the suspect had been shot.

Channel 12 reported that 35 people had been taken to hospitals, including six in critical condition and five with moderate injuries. Yedioth Ahronoth reported that some victims remained trapped beneath the truck and were in critical condition.

Israel Hayom noted that after the crash, the truck driver exited the vehicle wielding a knife.

Israeli Army Radio, citing a security source, suggested the ramming may have been “nationally motivated.” The source added that the attacker might be a Palestinian from East Jerusalem, although this has not been confirmed.

Journalist Elias Karam from Channel 12 reported that the suspected attacker was a young Palestinian from Qalansawe, a city within the Green Line, who held an Israeli-issued blue identity card.

‘Heroic Operation’

The Islamic Jihad Movement praised the attack, calling it a “heroic operation” that targeted military intelligence soldiers and officers.

“This is a natural response to the massacres committed by the zionist enemy against our resolute, steadfast people, the latest being acts of genocide in northern Gaza,” the group said in a statement.

“The continuation of resistance in the West Bank, Gaza, southern Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq inflicting pain upon the enemy confirms that the resistance still holds the initiative and is always prepared to deliver painful strikes to the occupying entity,” it continued.

For its part, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also praised the “heroic runover operation”, saying in a statement that it is a “natural response” to the “occupation’s crimes against our Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Al-Quds, as well as its ongoing brutal massacres, particularly in northern Gaza, where the most horrific acts of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of innocent civilians are being committed.”

“We hold the American administration, the so-called international community, and the governments complicit with the entity responsible for the continuation of these massacres against our people,” particularly accusing “the international institutions that claim to care about justice and law, while they appear helpless and humiliated in the face of ongoing Zionist crimes.”

Hamas also said that Israel’s “blind hatred” in Gaza “will not compensate this entity for its sense of incapacity and defeat”, noting how the Israeli army is experiencing “painful blows and humiliation” while confronting “the heroes of the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon.”

