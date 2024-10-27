Intense Bombing of Gaza Leaves Civilians Trapped, as Death Toll Continue to Rise

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since October 5, Israeli forces have continued their ground operations and heavy bombardment across areas in northern Gaza, attempting to depopulate the region through forced evacuations and displacements.

Israeli forces have launched relentless airstrikes and bombardment since early Sunday on Beit Lahia and the Jabaliya and Al-Bureij camps in the northern and central Gaza Strip, along with strikes targeting the beaches of Khan Yunis and the Nuseirat camp via gunboats and artillery.

An Israeli airstrike on a house in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, killed ten Palestinians and injured others.

According to Al-Jazeera’s correspondent, Israeli shelling also hit a residential area in the Jabaliya camp, killing 18 Palestinians and wounding dozens more.

Early this morning, more than 35 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed, and others injured, when Israeli aircraft bombed a residential area containing at least five homes near the western roundabout in Beit Lahia.

The correspondent reported that two Israeli raids targeted Jabaliya and Al-Bureij camps, confirming that the air force also bombed the coastal area of Al Mawasi, west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Additionally, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the northwest of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, and gunboats shelled the camp’s beach.

In the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, two Palestinians were injured due to ongoing Israeli shelling.

Several others were injured by Israeli drone strikes in the Al-Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City.

Local media reported further injuries when an Israeli drone targeted people in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. They noted that the shelling has persisted since early morning, with occupation forces firing in Jabaliya camp, Beit Lahia, and the vicinity of Al-Tawam and Al-Saftawi in northern Gaza.

Israeli gunboats were also reported to have opened fire at sea, northwest of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza. The shelling in Al-Zaytoun intensified, with artillery shells striking various areas, while military vehicles fired at homes, accompanied by explosions in the region.

Since October 5, Israeli forces have continued their ground operations and heavy bombardment across areas in northern Gaza, attempting to depopulate the region through forced evacuations and displacements.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,924 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,833 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)