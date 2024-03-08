New Massacres against Palestinian Civilians | Biden: Israel has a Right to Pursue Hamas | UNRWA: 37 Mothers Killed Daily in Gaza – Day 154

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel carried out eight massacres against Palestinian civilians in the last 24 hours. 72 percent of the victims are women and children. US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that Washington intends to establish a temporary port to deliver aid by sea, but reiterated Israel’s ‘right to pursue Hamas’. Following the failure of the Cairo negotiations, CIA Director William Burns headed to Qatar to hold a meeting with mediators, in an attempt to reach a ceasefire agreement before the holy month of Ramadan. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,402 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, March 8, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: 37 mothers are killed daily in Gaza.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 30,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,402 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

UN OFFICIAL: The UN rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Salem, said in an interview with Al-Jazeera that the situation of Palestinian women is the test that the international community has failed, stressing that women in the Gaza Strip live in inhumane conditions in light of the severe lack of aid.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A young man was killed and many others were wounded after a civilian car was targeted in the Al-Attar area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli army fired heavy machine guns at dawn toward the woods adjacent to the towns of Ramieh and Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

Friday, March 8, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The US Central Command announced that it carried out strikes against 4 Ansarallah anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen.

Friday, March 8, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Al-Hakar area in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip had risen to 9 people, including women and children.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 13: Although the army invested most of its capabilities in fighting in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, it has not yet been able to eliminate six Hamas battalions active there.

CNN: CNN quoted an American official as confirming the arrival of CIA Director William Burns to Qatar, in what may be the last attempt to secure a ceasefire agreement before the month of Ramadan.

Friday, March 8, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AUSTIN: There is an urgent need to increase aid to Gaza.

Friday, March 8, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

BIDEN AT THE STATE ADDRESS: Israel has the right to pursue Hamas and must release the hostages.

Friday, March 8, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: Joe Biden’s convoy took a longer route than usual to get from the White House to the Congress building, after avoiding roads witnessing demonstrations.

Friday, March 8, 04:05 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: US media said pro-Palestine protesters blocked several roads near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

