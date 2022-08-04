‘A Callous Act of Injustice’: Amnesty International Calls for Urgent Release of Ahmad Manasra

Palestinan prisoner Ahmed Manasra at his court hearing. (Photo: video grab)

Amnesty International called on Wednesday for the urgent release of Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Manasra, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

“It is outrageous that the Israeli authorities have renewed Ahmad Manasra’s spell in solitary confinement,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

Morayef made her remarks responding to the Israeli Prison Service’s (IPS) decision to renew the solitary confinement of Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian prisoner who has developed serious mental health problems since his arrest as a child seven years ago.

“Continuing to detain Ahmad Manasra in such inhumane conditions is a callous act of injustice. Ahmad has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is severely depressed,” she added.

The statement went on to explain that Manasra was just 13 years old when he was arrested.

“The decision to detain him should always have been a measure of last resort and for the shortest possible time. Now, he is said to be a shadow of his former self and has threatened to take his own life,” AI said, adding that “the Israeli authorities must immediately revoke their decision to renew his solitary confinement, and urgently release him from detention.”

