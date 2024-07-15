‘A Crybaby and a Coward’ – Opposition Leader Lapid Attacks Netanyahu

Criticizing the Israeli premier, Lapid said, “Netanyahu is not a victim, he is a crybaby and a coward. Every soldier in Gaza is more threatened than he is.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday dismissed allegations of incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that every soldier fighting in Gaza is more threatened than the Prime Minister.

Lapid expressed his views in a post on the social media platform X, referring to a government meeting held on Sunday.

“Two hours of discussion in the government about the incitement against him. There is no two-hour discussion about the 101 victims of Kibbutz Bari. There is no two-hour discussion on the opening of the school year in the north on Sept. 1,” Lapid said with disbelief.

נתניהו הוא לא קורבן, הוא פחדן ובכיין.

הוא ראש ממשלה גרוע וכושל, שעסוק רק בעצמו ובענייניו האישיים, והוא צריך ללכת הביתה. pic.twitter.com/FmjTdAVhZt — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 15, 2024

“Just the incitement against him is worth two hours of discussion? Is that the only thing that matters?” he questioned.

Criticizing the Israeli premier, Lapid said, “Netanyahu is not a victim, he is a crybaby and a coward. Every soldier in Gaza is more threatened than he is.”

The opposition leader accused Netanyahu of setting up the “poison machine” and “incitement machine” that are slowly taking over all the media in Israel, “complaining that they are inciting against him.”

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)