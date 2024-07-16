‘Running Out of Tanks’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 283

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Israeli Merkava tanks were blown up today in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza, according to a statement issued by Al-Qassam Brigades on their Telegram channel.

The statement said that all Israeli soldiers in both tanks were killed or wounded in the attack, which reportedly took place near Roundabout 17 in Tal Al-Hawa.

Al-Qassam has used improvised explosives repurposed from an Israeli missile that was launched against Gaza but did not explode.

The timing of the statement was particularly revealing as the operation took place on the same day that the Israeli army admitted that it is facing a shortage of tanks and ammunition in its war on Gaza.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a missile left by the enemy in two Zionist Merkava tanks surrounded by a number of occupation soldiers, leaving them dead and wounded near Roundabout 17 in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank missiles with enemy soldiers and vehicles in the middle of the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah. “We targeted, with a TPG shell, a group of Zionist enemy soldiers inside a residential apartment at the Awadallah Junction in the middle of Yabna camp, south of the city of Rafah, and the group’s members fell between killed and wounded. “We bombarded the Zionist enemy soldiers and jeeps with a barrage of standard 60 caliber mortar shells as they advanced around the Awadallah intersection in the middle of Yabna camp, south of Rafah city. Our fighters confirmed the landing of helicopters near the targeted area to evacuate the dead and wounded. “We bombarded with mortar shells a position of Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against sites and positions of the Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Monday, 15-07-2024, as follows: “1. Targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Branit Barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “2. At 10:50, targeting the espionage equipment at the Rahib site with guided missiles and hitting it directly, leading to its destruction.

⚡️ A number of rockets from Hezbollah made direct impact in "Kiryat Shmona" in northeastern occupied Palestine, including a mall and a factory. pic.twitter.com/E3yXv1ijkS — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) July 15, 2024

“3. At 17:40, targeting the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells. “4. Targeting the Kiryat Shmona settlement (Al-Khalisa village) with dozens of Falaq and Katyusha rockets, as a response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially the horrific massacre carried out by the enemy in the city of Bint Jbeil, which led to the martyrdom of civilians.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)