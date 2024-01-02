Abu Obeida: 42 Missions, 71 Vehicles, 16 Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, issued a statement on Monday.

In the latest press statement Abu Obeida announced that Qassam fighters managed during the past four days to completely or partially destroy 71 Israeli military vehicles.

These are the main points in the Palestinian commander’s statement:

Clashes between Palestinian Resistance fighters and the Israeli army continue in various axes of the Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam fighters killed 16 Israeli soldiers, wounded dozens of others. The Brigades carried out 42 military missions that killed and wounded a number of soldiers. We targeted Israeli forces with missiles and anti-bunker and anti-personnel devices, engaging them from zero distance, while targeting their rescue teams, as well. We blew up two houses and two tunnels with Israeli soldiers inside. We blew up a minefield in Israeli vehicles and soldiers. We carried out two sniper operations. We targeted a helicopter in the skies over the Gaza Strip and shot down two reconnaissance planes and seized a drone. Using artillery, we attacked the headquarters and command rooms of Israeli field and military build-up with mortars and short-range rockets in all axes of fighting in the Gaza Strip. We rained down the city of Tel Aviv in the center of Israel with a barrage of Al-Muqadma 90 rockets.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with enemy vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/vg666rWClW pic.twitter.com/xrMsfT6c8z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 1, 2024

The statement was released as clashes between the Palestinian Resistance and Israeli soldiers intensified on Monday in Al-Tuffah neighborhood and Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, and in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The occupation army announced the withdrawal of more forces in the northern Gaza Strip and the demobilization of soldiers from the reserve to concentrate on the fighting in Khan Yunis.

