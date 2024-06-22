Abuse and Arrest – Israeli Forces Tie Wounded Palestinian to Military Vehicle in Jenin (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chroncle Staff

Palestinian media platforms have published footage showing Israeli occupation forces abusing a wounded Palestinian youth while arresting him from the Jabriyat neighborhood in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

The videos show the young Palestinian man tied to the front of an Israeli military vehicle as it drove through the neighborhood streets, which the occupation forces had been storming since early morning.

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Jazeera reported armed clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces after a special Israeli unit infiltrated the Jabriyat neighborhood in Jenin.

Israeli forces reportedly sent military reinforcements to the area amidst heavy gunfire. The troops surrounded a house in the neighborhood, demanding the surrender of its occupants.

Israeli troops shoot and injure a Palestinian man and then tie him to a military jeep in Jabriyat. pic.twitter.com/Ja1zg2sIuQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 22, 2024

Later, Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli occupation forces arrested three Palestinians from the besieged house, though their identities remain unknown.

Meanwhile, Palestinian ambulance crews rushed to the vicinity of the clashes following reports of several injured Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that its crews treated three individuals injured by live bullets in the Jabriyat area, who were subsequently transferred to the hospital.

Since dawn on Saturday, the occupation forces have escalated their incursions into West Bank cities and towns, storming areas including Nablus, Jenin, and Qalqilya, and arresting several Palestinians amidst clashes with Palestinian resistance members.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns, and refugee camps throughout the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry’s statistics reportedly indicate that since October 7, Israeli occupation forces have killed over 550 Palestinians, including over 130 children, in the occupied West Bank.

(PC, AJA)