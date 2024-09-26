Gaza Death Toll Rises – Scores Killed, Injured by Israeli Strikes

Seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Thursday during Israeli airstrikes that targeted residential homes across various areas of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers continued to clear land east of Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Authority in Gaza reported that five Palestinians, including two children, were killed and several others wounded on Thursday after Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Al-Matari family in the Customs Police area, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Civil Defense also reported that a Palestinian man was killed when an Israeli reconnaissance drone struck a house belonging to the Fares family in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, a woman was killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Sahhar family’s home in Block 6 of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

RT @PalestineChron "PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 17 Palestinians were killed in a series of raids on Rafah, Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah in the past hours. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/Hfv6YVwsIB pic.twitter.com/EtbrsX13Ui" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) September 26, 2024

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, several Palestinians were injured amid heavy Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli vehicles, according to medical sources.

Medics reported that an Israeli artillery shell hit one of the classrooms of the Nuseirat Girls’ School, where displaced civilians had taken shelter, causing several injuries.

Israeli quadcopter drones and military vehicles also opened fire on the northern Nuseirat camp and northeast of the Bureij camp.

For the second consecutive day, Israeli bulldozers and machinery continued to level lands east of Al-Fakhari town, southeast of Khan Yunis, while artillery shelling and gunfire persisted.

In Gaza City and northern Gaza, the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the city, was hit by a series of airstrikes. One of these strikes targeted the four-story Al-Khawli building on Samama Street in the Hassan Al-Banna area.

Fires erupted as a result of Israeli shelling in the eastern part of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, while an Israeli drone dropped bombs on civilians along Salah al-Din Road.

🧵Today Israel sent to Gaza a truckload of 88 dead decomposing bodies without any autopsy reports or information about their identity & how, where or when they were killed Israel is systematically violating the human dignity of the dead & exacerbating their loved ones' suffering pic.twitter.com/hSqIKUZSr9 — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) September 25, 2024

Israeli military vehicles stationed in eastern Gaza City’s Al-Sha’af neighborhood opened fire on civilian homes and agricultural lands. Meanwhile, naval forces bombarded the coastal area northwest of Beit Lahia.

On Wednesday, the Gaza government’s media office reported that since October 7, Israeli forces have destroyed 206 archaeological sites, 36 sports facilities, and over 150,000 homes. The initial estimate of damages has reached $33 billion.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,495 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,006 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)