‘Detonate! Detonate! Detonate!’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 383

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As soon as the video of the latest operation emerged, as soon as the news appeared of Palestinian fighters, in that very area, storming the headquarters of the Israeli army.

When the entire operation was completed, there was enough evidence left behind to suggest that the Palestinian Resistance’s latest operation in Jabaliya was a success: two Israeli military vehicles, one completely flipped over and the other destroyed and abandoned by retreating soldiers.

“Here are the Al-Qassam fighters flipping it over in the streets of Gaza of glory, which was and will always be the graveyard of invaders,” one fighter said in the video, referring to the massive military vehicle destroyed in Al-Qassam’s ‘complex ambush’.

Now, let’s go back to the start. A group of fighters from the Jabaliya refugee camp, which is currently facing extermination, sat in a circle to plan their latest operation.

The operation is dedicated to the people of Jabaliya, “those who were patient and steadfast on their land.”

A short while later, chaos ensued: fighters chanting ‘God is Great’, the commander of the operation yelling, on several occasions, ‘Detonate!’, and so on.

With every instruction to ‘detonate’, an explosion would follow, and a second and a third. The video starts with an Israeli tank being blown up entirely and finishes with a fighter with simple joggers and no military gear setting a military bulldozer on fire.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

In the video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli engineering force, which was trapped in a tight ambush south of the Al-Saftawi roundabout, west of the Jabaliya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. —

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets the enemy’s command and control site in the Netzarim axis with 114mm Rajoom rockets.

“Watch, bombing the enemy’s command and control site in the Netzarim axis with Rajoom rockets.

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to attack the headquarters of the zionist military operation in the northern Gaza Strip near the [sports] club in Jabalia camp with a TBG anti-fortification shell and clashed with the occupation soldiers inside the headquarters with medium and light machine guns, killing and wounding their members. Our fighters monitored the landing of two helicopters for evacuation, noting that the headquarters is equipped with Lotus cameras that have a range of 45 km.

“A zionist engineering force was trapped in a tight ambush south of the Al-Saftawi roundabout, west of the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted two zionist military vehicles with Tandem shells in the areas of incursion east of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 am on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, launched a significant missile strike targeting the Glilot base, which belongs to the military intelligence Unit 8200, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:20 AM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers between the towns of Odaisseh and Rab Thalathin with a rocket barrage, once again.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:30 AM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers between the towns of Odaisseh and Rab Thalathin with a rocket barrage for the second time.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Misgav Am-Rab Thalathin-Markaba triangle with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Odeissah with a barrage of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Rab Thalathin-Al-Odeissah-Markaba triangle with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:10 PM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the “Misgav Am” site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:15 PM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the outskirts of Rab Al-Thalathin with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:20 PM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the outskirts of Al-Taybeh with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the orchards of Al-Manara with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, 23-10-2024, bombed the Zevulun military industries base north of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:20 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers between the positions of Samaqa and Ruwaisat Al-Alam in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:30 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers in the settlement of Misgav Am with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:30 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:35 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers between the towns of Odaissseh and Rab Thalatheen with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:45 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Marj site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:40 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted for the second time, a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers in the settlement of Misgav Am with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:40 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers in the Margaliot settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:10 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Nahariyya with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:25 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Ramia with a barrage of rockets.

“The Islamic Resistance at 02:00 pm on Wednesday 23-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Tira Carmel base in southern Haifa and hit its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:15 in the afternoon of Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Houla with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:30 pm on Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers between the Blat Heights and the town of And Marwahin with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:30 pm on Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of zionist enemy soldiers between the Madwar Heights and the Zarit settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:30 pm on Wednesday 23-10-2024, targeted a gathering of zionist enemy soldiers west of the Ramya town school with a rocket barrage.

“During an attempt by an Israeli enemy infantry force to infiltrate Lebanese territory from the eastern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance confronted it and clashed with it with machine guns and rockets, forcing it to retreat behind the border, and then the resistance’s fire support and backup forces bombed it during the withdrawal, and continued to bombard the enemy support forces in the occupied Palestinian lands with appropriate weapons, and during this clash they achieved confirmed casualties.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters in the Air Defense Units confronted a zionist warplane with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:40 PM on Wednesday 23-10-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers and vehicles on the outskirts of the town of Al-Dhahira with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters in the Air Defense Units at 8:45 PM on Wednesday 23-10-2024 confronted the enemy warplanes in the eastern sector with a surface-to-air missile and forced them to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The Islamic Resistance bombed at 21:15 on Wednesday evening 23-10-2014, the TAA Military Industries Company in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with qualitative missiles and hit their targets accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)