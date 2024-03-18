Al-Shifa under Attack – Palestinian Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul Arrested during Israeli army Raid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian journalist and Al-Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul was arrested on Monday from inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, as Israeli occupation forces stormed the largest medical complex in the Strip.

Citing eyewitnesses, Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli army severely beat al-Ghoul before detaining him while he was at work.

Israeli forces also reportedly destroyed the broadcast vehicles belonging to the press crews at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Palestinian journalist Mahmoud Aliwa, who is currently inside the medical complex, told Al-Jazeera that Israeli forces arrested al-Ghoul along with a number of fellow journalists after assaulting them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that “anyone who tries to move is targeted by sniper bullets and quadcopter”.

The ministry added that the raid has resulted in a “number of martyrs and wounded”.

‘My Last Video’

Palestinian journalist Wadea Abu Alsoud, who is currently trapped inside the medical complex, described the situation in the facility as “catastrophic” and reported “intense clashes”, in a video posted to Instagram.

“This might be my last video, we’re now besieged inside al-Shifa Hospital. We’re being heavily shot at,” he said in the video.

“The occupation suddenly raided the hospital and its vicinity. As you can hear now, there are intense clashes in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital. We’re hearing sounds coming from the gate. There is shrapnel falling over the hospital’s yard.”

Israeli Army Radio said that army units took control of the complex and detained dozens of Palestinians.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex since the beginning of the war on October 7.

They stormed it for the first time on November 16, after besieging it for at least a week.

Israeli forces subsequently withdrew from the hospital, after destroying its courtyards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment and equipment, in addition to the hospital’s electricity generator.

Wadea Abu Alsoud reporting from inside Al Shifa hospital as Israel attacks. pic.twitter.com/JqWPiDl2Ir — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) March 18, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,726 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,792 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(PC, AJA)